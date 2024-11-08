Equatorial Guinea: Sex Tapes - Equatorial Guinea Installs CCTV in Offices

The government of Equatorial Guinea has launched an investigation into a series of leaked pornographic videos allegedly involving high-ranking civil servant Baltasar Engonga engaging in sexual acts with multiple women, including the wives of prominent officials. In response to the scandal, the government has ordered installing surveillance cameras in courts and ministries to combat "indecent and illicit acts."

On Tuesday, a statement from the Equatorial Guinea Press and Information Office, published on the government's website, revealed that officials implicated in the scandal would be suspended. Vice-President Teodoro Mangue emphasised that any official participating in sexual activities at work would face disciplinary action, labelling such behaviour a "flagrant violation of the code of conduct."

The government's recent actions come after the viral spread of these videos, which have been deemed damaging to the country's image. The statement outlined several measures, including suspending employment for officials featured in the explicit videos, increased accountability for staff monitoring inmates, and enhanced security measures in all judicial offices nationwide.

"The Executive's decision follows the circulation of the sexual videos on social media, which have tarnished the country's reputation. To address the misconduct of certain public and judicial administration officials, the Vice President has urgently convened the President of the Supreme Court, the Attorney General, and other government members led by the Prime Minister to develop strategies to prevent such behaviour," the statement added.

The scandal has garnered significant attention following the arrest of Engonga, the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency, who is accused of recording over 400 sex tapes involving the wives of notable figures in the country. The controversy arose during a fraud investigation against the 54-year-old economist, which led to a surprise search of his residence and office by ANIF officials, who discovered several CDs containing recordings of his encounters with various married women.

The leaked sex tapes have sparked widespread reactions, being labelled as one of the most significant sex scandals in Equatorial Guinea and potentially across Africa. Reports indicate that the videos include interactions with high-profile individuals, including the wife of Engonga's brother, his cousin, the sister of the President of Equatorial Guinea, the wife of the Director-General of Police, and approximately 20 wives of government ministers.