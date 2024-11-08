Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Police Inspector, Abduct Two Chinese Nationals

8 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police said the gunmen, who wore military camouflage, stole an AK-47 rifle from the slain officer.

Gunmen, on Thursday evening, reportedly shot and killed an Inspector of Police and also abducted two Chinese nationals in a bloody operation at Quarry Camp in Akamkpa Local Government Area of Cross River State.

SP Nelson Okpabi, the police spokesperson for Zone 6, confirmed the incident in a statement issued in Calabar and made available to reporters on Friday.

Mr Okpabi, a superintendent of police, said that a Nigerian was abducted alongside the two Chinese.

Mr Okpabi added that the gunmen gained entrance into the quarry "after a worker accidentally allowed a security breach at the gate".

He disclosed that the AIG in charge of the zone, Jonathan Towuru, has ordered a thorough search for the gunmen, vowing that they must be brought to book.

"The Police hereby appealed to the people to be on the lookout and provide any useful information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators," the spokesperson stated.

(NAN)

