Nigeria: Access, Hacey Partners On Improving Maternal Healthcare

A social and developmental organisation, HACEY, has partnered with Access Corporation to improve maternal health outcomes for mothers at Meiran Primary Healthcare Center, Lagos.

The initiative is part of a country-wide project by HACEY themed project Agbebi targeted at reducing maternal mortality and strengthening maternal health responses through raising awareness and maternal health knowledge, encouraging community-based support groups for expectant mothers and providing birthing items to reduce the financial burden of out-of-pocket procurement.

Project Agbebi's outreach to Meiran Primary Health Center covered the three prongs of the project's wrapping up with the donation of 100 birthing kits to participants.

HACEY Lead, Project Agbebi, Mr. Bamidele Oyewunmi, explained that through various online and physical channels, the project is fostering safe spaces where mothers can communicate with health professionals and psychologists thereby bridging the maternal care gap and reducing maternal mortality rates.

"HACEY has developed "Project Agbebi" as a response to some of the maternal health delays to improve maternal health outcomes in Nigeria.

"Project Agbebi's primary goal is to reduce maternal mortality by improving access to safe and essential birthing kits, empowering women to make informed health and financial decisions, and fostering communal support for pregnant women.