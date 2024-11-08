Nigeria: Access, Hacey Partners On Improving Maternal Healthcare

7 November 2024
This Day (Lagos)

A social and developmental organisation, HACEY, has partnered with Access Corporation to improve maternal health outcomes for mothers at Meiran Primary Healthcare Center, Lagos.

The initiative is part of a country-wide project by HACEY themed project Agbebi targeted at reducing maternal mortality and strengthening maternal health responses through raising awareness and maternal health knowledge, encouraging community-based support groups for expectant mothers and providing birthing items to reduce the financial burden of out-of-pocket procurement.

Project Agbebi's outreach to Meiran Primary Health Center covered the three prongs of the project's wrapping up with the donation of 100 birthing kits to participants.

HACEY Lead, Project Agbebi, Mr. Bamidele Oyewunmi, explained that through various online and physical channels, the project is fostering safe spaces where mothers can communicate with health professionals and psychologists thereby bridging the maternal care gap and reducing maternal mortality rates.

"HACEY has developed "Project Agbebi" as a response to some of the maternal health delays to improve maternal health outcomes in Nigeria.

"Project Agbebi's primary goal is to reduce maternal mortality by improving access to safe and essential birthing kits, empowering women to make informed health and financial decisions, and fostering communal support for pregnant women.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.