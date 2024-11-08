Nigeria: Federal Govt Disbursed N45b to 8,000 Phcs - Minister

7 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Patience Ivie Ihejirika

Minister of Health and Social Welfare Prof Ali Pate has said that the federal government has disbursed 45 billion Naira directly to states to strengthen primary healthcare facilities.

The minister stated this on Wednesday at Abuja's 2024 Joint Annual Health Review meeting.

He said that the 45 billion Naira disbursed to primary healthcare centres would directly impact communities, adding that over 8,000 centres have been equipped with financial and human resources.

Under the PHC 2.0 reform, we have emphasised equity by allocating financial and human resources across over 8,000 primary healthcare centres. Direct facility disbursements totalling 45 billion Naira have been sent to states, reaching our people directly," he said.

In partnership with states and development allies, Prof. Pate said that over 2,600 healthcare facilities are nearing revitalisation, and plans to upgrade an additional 2,000.

The minister unveiled efforts to strengthen the health workforce, reporting that over 40,000 frontline workers have already been trained, with a target of 120,000.

He also highlighted the progress in healthcare outcomes, including a 16.7 per cent reduction in under-five mortality since 2018 and a 40 per cent decrease in diarrheal diseases.

Prof Pate, however, pointed to areas needing urgent improvement, such as routine immunisation, maternal mortality, and malnutrition.

He called for collaboration across sectors and stronger investments from both federal and state levels. "The task ahead is enormous, but our collective resolve and genuine partnerships will build a healthier Nigeria."

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.