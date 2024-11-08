Ghana: I'll Complete PTC Interchange, Takoradi Market Circle Before Leaving Office

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has reiterated government's commitment to complete the PTC Interchange in Takoradi and the re-development of the Takoradi Market Circle project, before his tenure ends, in December, this year.

He explained that, the recent restructuring of Ghana's debts affected the two significant projects in the Western Region, but, assured that, arrangements are on course for the resumption of works to ensure full completion.

"The Ministry of Finance is working to complete the processes and by the grace of God, the PTC interchange and the redevelopment of the Takoradi market circle would be completed before I leave office," he reaffirmed.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance yesterday at a meeting at Fijai, Takoradi, as part of his visit to the Western Region, to engage key stakeholders to discuss progress so far achieved and ongoing projects.

The visit, which formed part of President Akufo-Addo's nationwide tour, was for him to express his gratitude to the people of Ghana for their unwavering support throughout his administration over the last eight years.

He said "We have done a lot but truly we have not done all. Thank you for your support in executing the projects in education, health, road infrastructure and industrial transformation in the Western Region."

On education, President Akufo-Addo mentioned that the Free SHS programme had increased access for children and improved the quality of education in the country with enrolment increasing from 800,000 in 2017 to about 5.7 million, in 2023.

Again, he stated that, the 2023 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results was the best in Ghana, so far, while the students' loan guarantor system had also been eased with the use of Ghana Card.

"All these policies and programmes are to consolidate education in Ghana in the 21st century and Western Region has not been left out in this success stories. Today, we see changes brought by the Free SHS and no doubt worth the investment, and Ghanaians have accepted it. We will continue with the good works to improve the system," he said.

The Ahanta West and Mpoho District Hospitals, under the Agenda 111 project, were almost completed.

The Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, also spoke about development in the petroleum sector, notably with the headquarters of the GNPC in Takoradi and the establishment of the Petroleum hub in the Nzema enclave, which was expected to create about 780, 000 jobs in the region.

"Mr President, we thank you for the fishing facilities at Dixcove and Axim, and port expansion in Takoradi. We are grateful for your good works with free SHS, expansion works at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital and we will forever remember you, for the love you have for the Western Region," he said.

Paramount Chief of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, also expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his good works, and said the Western Region would be grateful to him for the numerous development projects brought to the door step of the people.