Ghana: Black Galaxies Mgt. Committee Visits Team

7 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Management Committee of the Black Galaxies on Tuesday visited the team at their training camp at Prampram.

The Chairman of the Committee, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, and vice-chairman, Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya, visited the team at the Technical Centre of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence.

Under the guidance of Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the Black Galaxies have regrouped to continue preparations ahead of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2024 qualifiers against Nigeria in December.

The first leg of the tie takes place between December 20-22 in Ghana, before the return leg on December 27-29 in Nigeria.

Ghana eliminated Nigeria to secure qualification to the last edition of the CHAN tournament in Algeria after a post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 aggregate scoreline.

The winner of the two-legged tie will secure their spot in CHAN 2024 to be held in Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania next year.

Ghana and Nigeria have a long-standing rivalry which is set to be rekindled in what is expected to be a thrilling two-legged affair.

