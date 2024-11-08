Ghana: Donewell Insurance, Happy FM Organise Blood Donation Exercise

Donewell Insurance Ltd partnered with Happy FM to organise the 2024 edition of the annual blood donation exercise.

The lifesaving exercise, which was held at the Madina STC station on Saturday, brought together staff of the National Blood Bank, 37 Military Hospital Blood Bank, Happy FM and Donewell Insurance, who joined forces to promote regular blood donation among Ghanaians.

The exercise, dubbed: 'Be a hero, donate blood' saw many people trooped to the Madina STC Bus Terminal in Accra to support what they described as a worthy cause, to help save others in emergency situations.

Programmes Manager of Happy FM, Kwabena Ampong, speaking about the initiative said, "As we come together to donate blood to save others, we are reminded of the incredible support this exercise will provide to those in need. Every drop donated is a lifeline for those in need, and together we can make a profound difference in our country. I want to thank all those who participated and showed that together, we can save lives."

Acting Head of Marketing and Business Development at Donewell Insurance, Cecilia Bruce, also indicated that the annual lifesaving campaign was the company's contribution to developing a safe, adequate and readily available blood stock in Ghana.

"We are delighted to be a part of a lifesaving cause. We are committed to activities that will bring a change in the life of others. I want to use this platform to encourage more Ghanaians to donate blood to stock the blood bank," she said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Blood Service Dr Shirley Owusu-Ofori, advised the public to voluntarily donate blood to assist in emergency cases, and also to stock the blood bank.

Patrons and donors under the supervision of health officials had their haemoglobin levels, blood pressure, among others checked before they proceeded with the donation in order to ensure their wellbeing after donating.

The Donors after the exercise, received donor cards and other souvenirs from the brands.