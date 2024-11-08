Ghana: 'We Want to Empower the Youth to Succeed in Digital Economy'

Telecel Ghana Foundation has launched the Telecel Digitech Academy at St. Cecilia RC School, Hodome in the Volta Region, to equip young students across Ghana with the essential digital skills required for the future.

The Telecel Digitech Academy is a hands-on practical approach to Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education with the aim to prepare the next generation of Ghanaians for the evolving global economy.

Speaking at the launch event, Augusta Andrews, Director of Legal and External Affairs at Telecel Ghana, emphasised the academy's mission of empowering students, particularly young girls.

"The Telecel Digitech Academy is not just about providing technological tools, but empowering our youth to be creators, problem-solvers, and leaders. Our goal is to give as many students as possible the opportunity to succeed in the digital economy," she stated.

The academy places a strong focus on inclusivity, ensuring that 70 per cent of participants are girls, addressing the gender gap in STEM education across the country.

The Telecel Digitech Academy, under the Foundation's connected learning pillar, will focus on providing practical knowledge in robotics, programming, and website development, ensuring students are not only consumers of technology but creators and innovators.

The initiative is also part of the Foundation's broader commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering future-ready skills for students in both urban and rural areas.

In support of the initiative, the Director of the National STEM Centre, Mrs Olivia Serwaa Opare, stressed on the importance of partnership and collaboration to achieve Ghana's digital agenda.

Mr David Asumadu, CEO of Asustem Robotics, one of the implementing partners in the programme, highlighted the academy's emphasis on practical application.

"We are not just teaching students how to code or build robots. We are preparing them for the future of work, where technology will be at the core of everything," he explained.

The academy's curriculum covers website development, scratch programming, Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics, providing students with the tools to innovate in various fields.