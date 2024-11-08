Ghana: International Volunteers Day Marked At Dawhenya

This year's International Volunteer Day (IVD) has been celebrated at Abbey Korpe DA Basic School in Dawhenya with the call on the youth to develop the spirit of volunteerism.

It was organised by The Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Peace Corps, UN Volunteer Programme, France Volontaires Ghana, CorpsAfrica, and students from the University of Ghana.

IVD is celebrated annually to promote volunteerism and acknowledges its vital contributions toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The day celebrates volunteers for their roles in improving education, healthcare, and the environment within communities.

KOICA Country Director, Mr Dong Hyun Lee, shared KOICA's commitment to volunteerism through its World Friends Korea (WFK) Volunteer Programme, which deploys volunteers to developing countries.

Mr Lee spoke on the importance of volunteer work in building empathy, connecting people, and strengthening communities.

He emphasised that volunteers help bring the SDGs to life by working directly with communities to advance health, education, and environmental standards, often in areas where it is needed most. "Volunteers show us that everyone has something valuable to offer," Mr Lee said.

This year's IVD celebration focused on promoting a healthy and hygienic learning environment.

KOICA and its partners educated students on menstrual hygiene, physical fitness, oral care, and proper hand washing practices.

Mr Lee highlighted the importance of hygiene and health in supporting quality education and expressed KOICA's dedication to Ghana's educational system.