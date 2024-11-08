Ghana Celebrates Membership of OIF in Accra

The Director General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, has assured that the government will collaborate with the Alliance Françaises to educate personnel in the French language.

This, he said, would enhance their employability in the various sectors of the economy including education, health, and business, where French proficiency was essential.

Speaking at the 13th French Volunteering Day (JVF) 2024 in Accra last Friday, Mr Antwi highlighted that despite many African nations achieving independence, they continue to struggle with significant challenges, particularly high unemployment rates because of language barriers.

The occasion was used to celebrate Ghana's full membership of the International Organisation of Francophonie (OIF).

It was on the theme: "Francophone Volunteers in action for a shared future."

The Francophone Summit which falls on October 4 every year was set aside by the United Nations to honour the commitment of volunteers whose roles are considered crucial in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations.

Mr Antwi said language proficiency was essential for effective communication and integration into neighbouring French speaking countries.

He added that the government would ensure that every National Service participant has the opportunity to learn French.

"Incorporating French language studies into National Service prepare individuals for roles in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and business. Bilingual skills enhance graduates' ability to engage effectively with clients and partners in both English and French," he said.

Mr Antwi advised the general public to incorporate the spirit of volunteerism to promote the collective effort required to create a higher, brighter, more inclusive and sustainable future.

The French Ambassador to Ghana, Jules Armand Aniambossou, congratulated the French Volunteering group for its contribution to enhancing relations between France and Ghana.

He noted that their efforts, along with the Alliances Françaises in Ghana, have been significant in supporting Ghana's quest for full membership in the Francophonie.

The Legal Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Mrs Juliana Addo, said as a nation, there was the need for the country to harness the power of volunteerism to accelerate its progress towards the SDGs, which could bring valuable expertise, resources and passion to critical areas such as education, healthcare and environmental conservation.

She stated that the MoYS was committed to creating opportunities for young people to engage in volunteerism, fostering a culture of social responsibility and as well as civic engagements.

She indicated that the realm of sports and volunteerism has promoted physical activity, teamwork and healthy lifestyles, contributing to the holistic development of the youth.

"The National Youth Authority's Youth in Volunteerism project has made significant strides in promoting volunteerism among Ghanaian youth," she added.