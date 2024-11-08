Mozambique's Journalists Are Trapped in Post-Election Violence

The political turbulence rocking Mozambique since the start of the protests against fraud in the general elections, which were held on 9 October, has made journalism a dangerous practice. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the repeated attacks on media professionals and calls for their protection as they carry out their work.

Between stoned press vehicles, internet blackouts, and the journalists who have been sprayed with tear gas, arrested and threatened online, press freedom has been gravely attacked alongside rising tensions in the aftermath of the general elections, held on 9 October, and the assassination of two people close to opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane.

"The situation for journalists in Mozambique has become extremely worrying in the past few weeks. Reporters are constantly targeted by police and demonstrators during protests that are shaking the country. Instead of ensuring the protection of journalists, the authorities cover up attacks against reporters and the terrible repression of protesters by cutting internet access. As Mozambique navigates a historic period, a free press and guarantees for the safety of media professionals are more crucial than ever. RSF condemns these violent attacks and violations of the right to information and calls on the authorities to take urgent action to re-establish a political climate conducive to press freedom.”

Sadibou Marong

Director of RSF’s Sub-Saharan Africa Bureau

On 21 October, around 15 journalists covering a statement by Venancio Mondlane, the main presidential candidate opposing the ruling party, were targeted by tear gas. Five journalists were injured and transported to the central hospital in Maputo, the capital, including Bruno Marrengula, a cameraman for the privately-owned television channel TV Gloria. Hit in the leg, the reporter suffered a fractured tibia. Ten days later, a journalist from Radio Mozambique was injured during a protest in Maputo after stones were thrown at his press vehicle.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Physical assaults and online threats

Assaults also took place outside the capital. In Insaca, a northern city, five reporters from Radio Esperança and the television channels TV Sucesso and Amaramba had their phones, which were used to film the clashes, confiscated for several hours on 26 October. Displeased with the footage that showed police shooting protestors, the local representative of the State Information and Security Service issued threats against them. The day before, Nuno Gemusse Alberto, a journalist for the Community Radio of Monte Gile, was stopped and interrogated as he left his workplace. Taken to the district headquarters, the journalist’s legs were beaten and he was held for hours before being released.

Journalists are also being targeted online: Ernesto Martinho, a reporter working for the privately-owned television channel TV Sucesso, has been threatened on social media, notably by state agents and employees.

What’s more, internet access has been cut multiple times since 24 October, when the election results were announced. The day after the announcement, the government ordered three cell phone companies — Tmcel, Vodacom and Mobitel — to suspend their internet service.

On 31 October, Vodacom and Mobitel blocked access to social media. The internet service watchdog Netblocks has observed continued temporary outages since early November.

Mozambique ranks 105th out of 180 countries in the RSF’s 2024 World Press Freedom Index.