Mozambique: For the Conference to Work, the Donors Need to Challenge Frelimo

But such a conference will only work if Frelimo accepts the need to take an active part.

In a meeting Monday with diplomats, Veronica Macamo - who is Foreign Minister, a senior Political Commission member, and the party agent for Frelimo - noted that Frelimo has only read the few observer reports that called the election free and fair. She stressed that donors have aways backed Frelimo, and expects them to continue supporting Frelimo.

And this was clear last year when Renamo won the municipal election in Maputo and Venancio Mondlane was elected mayor, and he showed 95% of the results sheets (editais) which was legal proof. But Frelimo and Constitutional Council said Frelimo won, and no donor protested. In Venezuela the international community said the President was not fairly re-elected and his re-election was not recognised. But that was not said for Maputo mayor, even with the proof. So Veronica Macamo is right that the international community backs Frelimo. This gives strength to a hard line within Frelimo and encouraged the blatant fraud in this year's election.

But many in Frelimo are angry and do not accept election thefts to maintain riches for some and poverty for young people. This election had the lowest turnout ever in Mozambique, in parts parts of Gaza under 30% voted. A stronger diplomatic voice would give strength to progressive forces within Frelimo and could bring Frelimo to the table of a national conference.

Or was the theft of the election in Maputo last year and across the country this year a new normal which donor capitals choose to support?