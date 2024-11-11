West Africa: Niger to Host Conference in Solidarity With the Sahel Amid Its Anti-Imperialist Upsurge

Activists from across Africa and the world will gather in Niger from November 19 to 21 for the "Conference in Solidarity with the Peoples of the Sahel".

This November, Niger is opening its doors to voices from across Africa and beyond, in a show of solidarity with the people of the Sahel, as they face one of the region's most dynamic periods. From November 19 to 21, Niger's capital, Niamey, will host the "Conference in Solidarity with the Peoples of the Sahel," a three-day event dedicated to addressing the urgent struggles and aspirations of the Sahelian people. Set in the Mahatma Gandhi International Conference Center, the conference will bring together activists, political leaders, union representatives, and members of social movements and Pan-African communities from around the world.

The event, organized by the Pan Africanism Today Secretariat (PAT) and the West Africa People's Organization (WAPO), bears the theme "For Anti-Imperialist Unity, Peace, and Friendship between Peoples." With the support of Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tchiani, Niger's Head of State, this conference marks a critical effort to address conflicts and tensions in the Sahel and to highlight the region's determination to overcome challenges to peace, sovereignty, and dignity.

The Sahel, a vast region spanning parts of Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, has long been marked by economic hardship and security crises. However, in recent years, new governments in these nations have taken bold steps towards breaking free from foreign influence and asserting local sovereignty. While facing longstanding instability, these nations have made it clear they wish to set their own path, one that is not shaped by external forces but by the needs and desires of their people.

Read: The Sahel stands up and the world must pay attention

The Sahel's recent shifts have ignited a movement against foreign military involvement, particularly French influence, which many local voices say has fueled conflict and stymied economic progress. This groundswell of anti-imperialist sentiment has resulted in what organizers describe as "patriotic uprisings," led by popular forces and progressive alliances within state institutions like the military. These uprisings have reshaped governance in the region, as people demand sovereignty and work to assert a more independent future.

The conference in Niamey will shine a light on these efforts, bringing the Sahel's story to a global audience.

As delegates gather in Niger, they'll have the opportunity to share their perspectives, join hands, and discuss a way forward. Organizers believe this is not only a chance to highlight the Sahel's struggle but also to inspire deeper global solidarity in the fight for justice, dignity, and economic resilience. The conference's emphasis on "peace and friendship between peoples" reflects a vision of shared hope and cooperation, an aspiration for a world where nations support one another in their quest for stability, prosperity, and freedom from oppression.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This collaborative spirit is what PAT and WAPO hope to foster through the event. They see it as a place where participants can work together to analyze the underlying causes of conflict and dependence, proposing solutions that prioritize local leadership, sustainable development, and unity in the face of adversity.

The ripple effects of Sahelian struggles for Africa and beyond

As the Sahel moves to reclaim its sovereignty, the impact of its journey will resonate far beyond its borders. The stability and autonomy of the Sahel influence the security, economy, and migratory patterns across Africa and even Europe. As a result, international audiences have been watching these changes closely, and activists and policymakers alike are increasingly vocal about what is at stake.

For those attending the conference, the Sahel's struggle symbolizes a broader, universal cause. Organizers invite people around the world to view the Sahelian people's fight as a stand for self-determination, peace, and justice; principles that know no borders.

Stanley Kwabla Arku is a Ghanaian journalist with Pan African Television.