Burkina Faso Aims to Reinstate Death Penalty, Government Source Says

Burkina Faso's military regime wants to reinstate the death penalty, which was abolished in the country in 2018, a government source told AFP news agency on Saturday.

The latest execution in Burkina Faso was in 1988, according to rights group Amnesty International.

It concerned four leaders accused of an attempted coup d'état to depose president Blaise Compaoré - defence minister Jean-Baptiste Boukary Lingani, minister of economic promotion Henri Zongo, and two unidentified men.

Reintroducing capital punishment to the penal code "is being considered. It's up to the government to discuss it, then make the proposal to the Transitional Legislative Assembly (ALT) for adoption," the source said, adding that the date had not been chosen.

Justice Minister Rodrigue Bayala said on Friday, after parliament passed a bill introducing community service, that "the issue of death penalty, which is being discussed, will be implemented in the draft criminal code".

Bayala also said there could be further amendments to the criminal code, "to follow the vision and the guidelines given by the head of state, Captain Ibrahim Traore", who seized power in a September 2022 coup.

In May this year, Burkina Faso's junta announced it would extend its rule for another five years despite Traoré having pledged to restore a civilian government by 1 July.

In July it passed a bill that included plans to ban homosexuality.

Capital punishment in Africa

Amnesty International reported a sharp increase in the use of the death penalty across sub-Saharan Africa. "Recorded executions more than tripled and recorded death sentences increased significantly by percent", it said in a statement in October.

On the other hand, the rights group noted that "24 countries across Sub-Saharan Africa have abolished the death penalty for all crimes while two additional countries have abolished it for ordinary crimes only".

"Kenya and Zimbabwe currently have bills tabled to abolish the death penalty for all crimes, while Gambia... has commenced a constitutional amendment process that will... effectively abolish the death penalty," it said.

(with AFP)