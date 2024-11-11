Mali: WFP Responds to Devastating Floods in Mali That Have Affected 350,000 People

Bamako — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is ramping up its lifesaving response to people affected by the devastating floods in Mali. Since the start of the rainy season in June, unusually heavy downpours have caused flooding in many regions forcing the government to declare a state of national catastrophe in August, while appealing for immediate support to 350,000 people affected. WFP Operational Update

The floods have destroyed over 85,000 hectares of cropland, 730,000 mt of cereal stocks (from previous harvest), and forcibly displaced thousands of people who have been forced to move out of their homes, according to the government.

Most of the people displaced by the floods have sought refuge in public buildings - with 100 schools serving as shelters and 79 school buildings damaged - forcing the government to postpone the resumption of schools from October to November.

The flooding hits Mali at a time when it is in the grips of a complex humanitarian crisis with 1.4 million people facing acute hunger due to conflict, recurrent population displacement, rising food prices, and the adverse impacts of climate shocks.

WFP Response:

Emergency food distributions: In support to the government flood response plan, WFP is distributing lifesaving food and nutrition assistance targeting over 150,000 people in flood-affected regions over three months. This response aligns with WFP's shock responsive social protection programme, which aims to increase essential support to cushion the social and economic impacts of shocks on vulnerable communities. In the mid-term, WFP plans to support Mali in establishing anticipatory actions to mitigate the impacts of climate shocks on crisis-affected communities.

Prioritizing nutrition: WFP is focusing on preventing malnutrition among vulnerable communities - particularly women and children - by providing essential nutritional supplements and promoting balanced diets.

Urging international support: As the floods have compounded an already dire humanitarian situation, WFP urgently requires US$ 58 million to continue providing emergency support to flood-affected communities and help them get back on their feet.

WFP's ongoing flood response has been possible thanks to timely contributions from Belgium, Brazil, European Union, Germany (KFW- GFFO), and Luxembourg