Burkina Faso: WFP Reaches One Million Crisis-Affected People With Life-Saving Assistance in Burkina Faso Thanks to USAID Support

Ouagadougou — Amidst a complex humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso, a US$ 124 million contribution from USAID's Bureau of Humanitarian Affairs (BHA) in 2024 enabled the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to reach over one million crisis-affected people in Burkina Faso with lifesaving humanitarian assistance. The record contribution, which accounts for 70 percent of all donor contributions to WFP/Burkina Faso in 2024, included US$ 99 million for vital food assistance and US$ 25 million for the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS).

"At a time of increasing global crisis, this unwavering support has been instrumental in enabling WFP to reach populations in need in Burkina Faso's hard-to-reach locations. This confirms the United States' steadfast commitment to alleviating hunger and supporting crisis-affected populations in Burkina Faso," said Sory Ouane, WFP's Country Director and Representative in Burkina Faso. "We are deeply grateful for the partnership and trust that the US Government has placed in us."

In 2024, an estimated 2.7 million people - 12% of the population - needed immediate food assistance during the June-August lean season, according to the March 2024 "Cadre Harmonisé" Food Security analysis. With BHA's funding, WFP has reached over one million women, men, and children most exposed to food insecurity and malnutrition.

WFP also manages the UN Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) that enables the safe and reliable transport of humanitarian workers and relief items to remote and hard-to-reach locations across Burkina Faso. Between January and September 2024, nearly 15,000 humanitarian workers were transported, and over 500 tons of relief supplies were delivered through UNHAS, ensuring essential services reach the most hard-to-reach communities.

"The challenges we face are immense, but with the continued support of our partners, including BHA, we can ensure that the most vulnerable - particularly displaced women and children - receive the assistance they need to survive and rebuild their lives. Together, we will continue to support crisis-affected communities in Burkina Faso, ensuring that no one is left behind during these times of crisis", Ouane insisted.