This year, the Best African Music Performance category is dominated by Nigerian music acts

Nigerian music stars Rema, Tems, Asake, and Davido have received nominations for the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations on Friday during a live broadcast monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

The nominations were unveiled by a lineup of presenters including Hayley Williams, Billie Joe Armstrong, Gayle King, Kirk Franklin, Kylie Minogue, and Victoria Monet.

Rema and Tems were nominated for 'Best Global Music Album.' Rema for his sophomore album HEIS and Tems for her debut, Born in the Wild. This marks Rema's first Grammy nomination, while Tems earns her eighth.

Both artistes will compete alongside other global contenders, including albums from Matt B (USA) and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (UK), Ciro Hurtado (Peru), and Antonio Rey (Spain).

Burna Boy was the first Nigerian musician to win a Grammy for 'Best Global Music Album' when he won in 2021 for his album 'Twice As Tall.'

Best African Music Performance

The Best African Music Performance introduced for the 2024 awards saw South African star, Tyla win.

This year, the Best African Music Performance category is rich with Nigerian talent, featuring nominations for Yemi Alade's "Tomorrow," Asake's "MMS" with Wizkid, Chris Brown's "Sensational" featuring Davido and Lojay, Burna Boy's "Higher," and Tems' "Love Me Jeje."

Notably, Tems leads the Nigerian nominees with three nominations, including Best R&B Song for "Burning" and Best African Music Performance for "Love Me Jeje."

It's Asake's second Grammy nod after his 2023 nomination for "Amapiano" with Olamide, and Lojay's first-ever Grammy nomination.

Davido, who has earned four Grammy nominations in his career, was previously recognised in 2023 for his album Timeless and tracks like "Unavailable" and "Feel." Yemi Alade, first nominated in 2022 for "Dignity" with Angelique Kidjo, returns with her second Grammy nod.

Burna Boy, on the other hand, marks his sixth consecutive Grammy nomination, including his 2021 win for Twice as Tall.

Other Nigerian stars nominated are Jordan Adetunji, known for his viral "Kelani," also featured on this year's nomination list, and Bloody Civilian earns her second nomination for contributing to the 'Best Reggae Album' category on the Bob Marley's 'One Love' soundtrack.

Interestingly, Ayra Starr, who received a nomination last year, didn't make the list this time.

International nominations

Beyoncé leads the Grammy pack with eleven nominations for her genre-crossing album Cowboy Carter, competing across categories including record, song, and album of the year, along with entries in pop, rap, country, and Americana.

Other leading nominees include Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone, each with seven nominations, while Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, and Sabrina Carpenter follow with six nods each.

Last year, the big four awards were presented to Taylor Swift for album of the year ("Midnights"), Miley Cyrus for record of the year ("Flowers"), Victoria Monét as new artist and "What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie"] written by Billie Eilish O'Connell and Finneas O'Connell as song of the year.

The awards show broadcast will return to Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on 2 February 2025 and will broadcast live on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

See the full list below

Record of the Year

"Now And Then" - The Beatles

"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé

"Espresso" - Sabrina Carpenter

"360" - Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan

"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone

Album Of The Year

"New Blue Sun" - André 3000

"Cowboy Carter" - Beyoncé

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Brat" - Charli xcx

"Djesse Vol. 4" - Jacob Collier

"Hit Me Hard and Soft"- Billie Eilish

"Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poet's Department" - Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Sean Cook, Jerrel Jones, Joe Kent, Chibueze Collins Obinna, Nevin Sastry & Mark

Williams

"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

"Die With A Smile" - Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt

"Fortnight" - Jack Antonoff, Austin Post & Taylor Swift

"Good Luck, Babe!" - Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, Daniel Nigro & Justin Tranter, songwriters (Chappell Roan)

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

"Please Please Please" - Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter

"TEXAS HOLD 'EM" - Brian Bates, Beyoncé, Elizabeth Lowell Boland, Megan Bülow, Nate Ferraro & Raphael Saadiq

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

RAYE

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

RAYE

Best Pop Vocal Album

"Short n' Sweet" - Sabrina Carpenter

"Hit Me Hard And Soft" - Billie Eilish

"Eternal Sunshine" - Ariana Grande

"Chappell Roan The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" - Chappell Roan

"The Tortured Poets Department" - Taylor Swift

Best African Music Performance

"Tomorrow" - Yemi Alade

"MMS" - Asake & Wizkid

"Sensational" - Chris Brown Featuring Davido & Lojay

"Higher" - Burna Boy

"Love Me JeJe" - Tems

Best Global Music Album

"Alkebulan II"-- Matt B Featuring Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

"Paisajes"-- Ciro Hurtado

"Heis"-- Rema

"Historias De Un Flamenco"-- Antonio Rey

"Born In The Wild"-- Tems

Best Reggae Album

"Take It Easy"-- Collie Buddz

"Party With Me"-- Vybz Kartel

"Never Gets Late Here"-- Shenseea

"Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe)"--Various Artists

"Evolution"-- The Wailers

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Bodyguard"--Beyoncé

"Espresso"--Sabrina Carpenter

"Apple"--Charli xcx

"Birds of a Feather"--Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!"--Chappell Roan

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"us."--Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift

"Levii's Jeans"--Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone

"Guess"--Charli xcx & Billie Eilish

"the boy is mine"--Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica

"Die With A Smile"--Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

"She's Gone, Dance On"--Disclosure

"Loved"--Four Tet

"leavemealone"--Fred Again.. & Baby Keem

"Neverender"--Justice & Tame Impala

"Witchy"--KAYTRANADA Featuring Childish Gambino

Best Dance/Electronic Album

"Brat"--Charli xcx

"Three"--Four Tet

"Hyperdrama"--Justice

"Timeless"--KAYTRANADA

"Telos"--Zed

Best Remixed Recording

"Alter Ego"--KAYTRANADA Remix--KAYTRANADA" remixer (Doechii Featuring JT)

"A Bar Song (Tipsy) [Remix]"--David Guetta, remixer (Shaboozey & David Guetta)

"Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"--FNZ & Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

"Jah Sees Them Amapiano Remix"--Alexx Antaeus, Footsteps & MrMyish, remixers (Julian Marley & Antaeus)

"Von Dutch"-- A.G. Cook, remixer (Charli xcx & A.G. Cook Featuring

Addison Rae)

Best Rock Performance

"Now And Then"--The Beatles

"Beautiful People (Stay High)"--The Black Keys

"The American Dream Is Killing Me"--Green Day

"Gift Horse"--IDLES

"Dark Matter"--Pearl Jam

"Broken Man"--St. Vincent

Best Metal Performance

"Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"--Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor Le Masne

"Crown of Horns"--Judas Priest

"Suffocate"--Knocked Loose Featuring Poppy

"Screaming Suicide"--Metallica

"Cellar Door"--Spiritbox

Best Rock Album

"Happiness Bastards"--The Black Crowes

"Romance"-- Fontaines D.C.

"Saviors"-- Green Day

"TANGK"-- IDLES

"Dark Matter"--Pearl Jam

"Hackney Diamonds"--The Rolling Stones

"No Name"-- Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

"Neon Pill"--Cage The Elephant

"Song Of The Lake"-- Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Starburster Fontaines D.C."

"Bye Bye"--Kim Gordon 5. Flea St. Vincent

Best Alternative Music Album

"Wild God"--Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds

"Charm"-- Clairo

"The Collective"-- Kim Gordon

"What Now"-- Brittany Howard

"All Born Screaming"--St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

"Guidance"-- Jhené Aiko

"Residuals"-- Chris Brown

"Here We Go (Uh Oh)"-- Coco Jones

"Made For Me (Live On BET)"--Muni Long

"Saturn"-- SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

"Wet"--Marsha Ambrosius

"Can I Have This Groove"--Kenyon Dixon

"No Lie"-- Lalah Hathaway Featuring Michael McDonald

"Make Me Forget"-- Muni Long

"That's You"-- Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song

"After Hours" - Diovanna Frazier, Alex Goldblatt, Kehlani Parrish, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Daniel Upchurch

"Burning" - Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, "Here We Go (Uh Oh)" - Sara Diamond, Sydney Floyd, Marisela Jackson, Courtney Jones, Carl McCormick &Kelvin Wooten, "Ruined Me" - Jeff Gitelman, Priscilla Renea & Kevin Theodore

"Saturn" - Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solána Rowe, Jared Solomon & Scott Zhang

Best Progressive R&B Album

"So Glad to Know You" - Avery*Sunshine

"En Route" - Durand Bernarr

"Bando Stone And The New World" - Childish Gambino

"CRASH" - Kehlani

"Why Lawd?" - NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge)

Best R&B Album

"11:11 (Deluxe)"--Chris Brown

"Vantablack"-- Lalah Hathaway

"Revenge"-- Muni Long

"Algorithm"-- Lucky Daye

"Coming Home"-- Usher

Best Rap Performance

"Enough (Miami)" - Cardi B

"When The Sun Shines Again" - Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos

"NISSAN ALTIMA" - Doechii

"Houdini" - Eminem

"Like That" - Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo!" - GloRilla

"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Kehlani"--Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani

"Spaghettii"--Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey

"We Still Don't Trust You"-- Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd

"Big Mama"-- Latto

"3:AM"-- Rapsody Featuring Erykah Badu

Best Rap Song

"Asteroids"-- Marlanna Evans

"Carnival"-- Jordan Carter, Raul Cubina, Grant Dickinson, Samuel Lindley, Nasir Pemberton, Dimitri Roger, Ty Dolla $ign, Kanye West & Mark Carl Stolinski Williams, songwriters (¥$ (Kanye West & Ty Dolla $Ign) Featuring Rich The Kid & Playboi Carti) "Like That"-- Kendrick Lamar Duckworth, Kobe "BbyKobe" Hood, Leland Wayne & Nayvadius Wilburn

Featuring Kendrick Lamar) "Not Like Us"-- Kendrick Lamar

"Yeah Glo! "--Ronnie Jackson, Jaucquez Lowe, Timothy McKibbins, Kevin Andre Price, Julius Rivera III & Gloria Woods

Best Dance Pop Recording