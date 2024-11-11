Nigeria: Govt Urged to Rejig Economic Policies to Alleviate Hardship

The Federal Government has been urged to reform its economic policies and implement practical measures to reduce the high cost of living and alleviate the hardship faced by Nigerians.

This call was made by the Traditional Chiefs Council (Akugbene-Mein) in Bomadi Local Government Area, Delta State, in a six-point communiqué issued after a council meeting presided over by Pere S.P. Luke Kalanama VIII, the Traditional Ruler of Akugbene-Mein Kingdom and first vice chairman of the Delta State Traditional Rulers Council.

The communiqué stated, "We decry the rising cost of living in the country and urge the Federal Authorities to introduce workable economic policies that can reverse the current situation and restore the nation to a path of sustainable economic growth and development."

The Council, in a statement issued by Palace Secretary Deinyou Anthony, also voiced concerns about the increasing loss of lives and property due to terrorist activities. They called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to undertake comprehensive reforms in the nation's security architecture to address the insecurity plaguing the country.

Further, the Council expressed sadness over the destructive impact of flooding on farmlands and property in coastal communities, urging the Federal Government to take immediate and lasting action to resolve the recurring flood crises.

The Council also praised Delta State Governor Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori for establishing the Directorate of Riverine Infrastructure Development (DRID) to tackle underdevelopment in riverine areas. "We are very pleased with the Delta State Government's decision to create the DRID, which specifically focuses on improving infrastructure in riverine communities. We believe this initiative will bring significant progress," they said.

The Council reaffirmed its unwavering support for Governor Oborevwori's administration and commended Bomadi Local Government Area Chairman Roland Andaye for his impactful leadership, encouraging him to remain focused on future tasks.