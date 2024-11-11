Nigeria: Parent Laments As Terrorists Abduct 9-Year-Old Daughter in Kaduna

On Sunday, terrorists attacked Oil Village in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, abducting the 9-year-old daughter of a local farmer.

While the police have yet to respond to the incident, a source revealed that the father expressed gratitude to security agencies for their efforts but appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to help secure the safe return of his daughter, who was taken from his residence early Sunday morning.

According to the father, who requested anonymity for security reasons, the assailants arrived at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night and left around 1 a.m. with his daughter. The four-man gang reportedly entered the compound by scaling the fence near the Kaduna Refinery Quarters area. After two of them gained entry, they opened the gate for the others.

The attackers initially attempted to break in through the back and front doors but ultimately gained access to the girl's room through a window. The father recounted that he briefly interacted with one of the kidnappers through his window before members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) arrived, prompting the kidnappers to flee.

Shortly afterward, the Nigerian Army arrived with two truckloads of officers, followed by the police, but the assailants had already escaped.