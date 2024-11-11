Nigeria: Parent Laments As Terrorists Abduct 9-Year-Old Daughter in Kaduna

10 November 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

On Sunday, terrorists attacked Oil Village in Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State, abducting the 9-year-old daughter of a local farmer.

While the police have yet to respond to the incident, a source revealed that the father expressed gratitude to security agencies for their efforts but appealed to the government and well-meaning individuals to help secure the safe return of his daughter, who was taken from his residence early Sunday morning.

According to the father, who requested anonymity for security reasons, the assailants arrived at approximately 11:45 p.m. on Saturday night and left around 1 a.m. with his daughter. The four-man gang reportedly entered the compound by scaling the fence near the Kaduna Refinery Quarters area. After two of them gained entry, they opened the gate for the others.

The attackers initially attempted to break in through the back and front doors but ultimately gained access to the girl's room through a window. The father recounted that he briefly interacted with one of the kidnappers through his window before members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) arrived, prompting the kidnappers to flee.

Shortly afterward, the Nigerian Army arrived with two truckloads of officers, followed by the police, but the assailants had already escaped.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.