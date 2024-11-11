Nigeria: Yobe Govt Launches Mass Yellow Fever Vaccination Campaign

The Yobe State Ministry of Health and Human Services (SMOH) and the State Primary Health Care Board (SPHCB) in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) with the support of other development partners, have concluded plans for the commencement of a 12 days integrated Yellow Fever mass vaccination campaign across the 17 local government areas of the state.

A statement issued by the Director Information Services, Ministry of Home Affairs Information and Culture, Ali Musa Yawale said "The twelve days campaign billed to start on Tuesday, 12th to Monday 25th November 2024 will target individuals from 9 months to 44 years of age and will be conducted at some designated vaccination sites within communities across the state.

"The vaccination campaign designed to reach a target of 85% population of the state was aimed at protecting people from the deadly but preventable disease that affect all age groups of over 200, 000 people globally with an annual mortality rate of 10, 000 lives."

Members of the general Public especially community leaders, among other stakeholders across the state are therefore requested to give their maximum support to the trained vaccination officials throughout the 12 days period taking into cognizance that the exercise is one of the biggest vaccination campaigns in the history of the state.