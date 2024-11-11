Liberia: Prioritizing 'Liberian Context' in Pastoral Work

Catholic Archbishop Dr. Gabriel Blamo Jubwe has emphasized the need for pastoral care providers to have a deep understanding of the unique Liberian environment. At a workshop organized for priests and religious workers by the Archdiocese, Archbishop Jubwe stressed the significance of contextual awareness in delivering effective pastoral care.

Under the theme, "Understanding Liberia's Past and Present for Effective Pastoral Work in the Archdiocese of Monrovia," Archbishop Jubwe highlighted the importance for clergy and pastoral workers to be well-versed in the country's social and cultural nuances.

This understanding, he noted, is crucial for various pastoral activities such as counseling, home and hospital visitations, and sacraments. The Archbishop emphasized that this mindful approach would enable pastoral workers to engage more empathetic and comprehensively with the faithful.

"Such an approach would allow pastoral workers to adopt a more holistic approach that will enable them to better connect with the faithful and respond effectively to their needs," he said.

Dr. Debey Sayndee, the workshop's main facilitator, provided a detailed historical analysis of Liberia, shedding light on pivotal events that have influenced the nation and its people. Dr. Sayndee stressed that a deep understanding of Liberia's history is vital for addressing the needs of the people across physical, psychological, and spiritual dimensions.

"If you know a little more of the context, then you will effectively meet the needs of the people," he explained.

In his concluding remarks, Archbishop Jubwe highlighted the significant changes Liberia has undergone over the years in various sectors. He encouraged pastoral care providers to stay abreast of the evolving dynamics and realities of the current Liberian context to ensure relevant and responsive pastoral care.

The workshop drew 75 attendees, including diocesan and religious priests, brothers, and sisters from diverse congregations within the Archdiocese of Monrovia. This event was a significant stride towards promoting an informed and contextually sensitive approach to pastoral care within the Archdiocese.