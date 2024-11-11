Liberia: Two Discovered Dead in Bong

A 60-year-old man identified as Austin T. Kerkulah has been discovered dead in a fishpond in Melekie Town Electoral District#3, Bong County.

According to reports, the victim went missing a few days ago, and he was discovered dead on November 9, 2024, in a fishpond.

The search for the late Austin came following the discovery of his trousers and a single-barrel gun he usually carries for hunting purposes at the bank of the fishpond.

After the lifeless body of the victim was discovered, citizens of Melekie Town contacted the Crime Services Division of the Liberia National Police Bong County Detachment.

Upon arriving at the crime scene, a 15-man jury was constituted by the LNP to physically examine the body in order to establish the cause of his death.

However, the jury reported that there was no foul play on the victim's body, but he died as a result of drowning.

Notwithstanding, the body of Austin T. Kerkulah was turned over to his family for burial. Several residents of Melekie Town have expressed frustration over the mysterious death of Kerkulah.

The citizens emphasized that the deceased will be missed for his hilarious attitude, commitment to his family, and the development of Melekie Town.

In another development, the Crime Services Division (CSD) of the Bong County Police Detachment has revealed that the lifeless body of an unidentified woman, believed to be in her early 40s, was also discovered behind the Gbarnga Regional Security Hub, along the Gbarnga to Lofa Highway in the County.

As it stands, CSD commander John Kelenso Flomo said an investigation is ongoing to first find family sources of the unidentified woman. He added that if the body cannot be identified within two days, authorities of the county will take a burial initiative to avoid pollution for community members.