Nigeria: Military Raises the Alarm Over New Terror Group

The Nigerian Military has alerted the nation to the emergence of a new terror group that is now residing in Kebbi and Sokoto states.

The Military High Command said the new terrorist group is known as 'Lukarawas'.

This is coming just as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has declared nine more terrorists wanted but without a bounty on their heads.

The wanted terrorists include Abu Khadijah, Abdurrahman, Dadi Gumba (a.k.a Abu Muhammed), Usman Kanin Shehu, Abu Yusuf, Musa Wa'a, Ibrahim Suyeka, B.A Sulhu and Idris Taklakse.

The emergence of 'Lukarawas' exacerbates the insecurity in the northwestern part of Nigeria, where bandits have made life terrible for residents with wanton kidnappings and killings.

The director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, made this known on Thursday while briefing newsmen on military operations in Abuja.

Buba said that the new terror group emerged from the Republic of Niger after the coup that led to the breakdown of military cooperation between Nigeria and Niger.

He said that the terrorists began incursion into the northern parts of Sokoto and Kebbi states from the Niger Republic and Mali axis, particularly after the coup in the Niger Republic.

According to him, before the coup, there were joint border operations with Nigerien security forces, which kept the terrorists at bay.

"The terrorists took advantage of the gaps in cooperation between both countries and exploited difficult terrains to make incursions in remote areas in some North Western states to spread their ideology," he said.

Buba said that the group was accommodated by the locals, who initially thought it meant well for them, and they failed to report the presence to the military and security agencies.

He gave assurance that troops had sustained its Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations to degrade the terrorists.

He added that the terror group had continued to take advantage of the vast under-governed areas to hide and evade troops as well as harass the locals.

According to him, troops are locating them and eliminating the threat they pose.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has revealed that troops killed 481 terrorists, arrested 741 others and rescued 492 hostages in October.

Making the revelations on Thursday, the director of defence media operations, Major General Edward Buba, said troops recovered 480 weapons and 9,026 assorted ammunition.

He warned terrorists that they cannot match the military might; hence, they should surrender or face the wrath of the Armed Forces.

"Truly, the terrorists know that they cannot match our military strength. The options open to them are to surrender or be killed on the battlefield. Accordingly, some terrorist leaders, commanders and combatants have indicated (they are ready to) surrender. We are opening a surrendering corridor for that purpose."

He said troops recovered stolen products worth N3,896,400.960.00.

He gave a breakdown of the recovered weapons to include 263 AK47 rifles, 81 locally fabricated guns, 91 Dane guns, 76 pump-action guns, 5,683 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1,944 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammunition, 642 cartridges, 160 assorted arms, and 1,526 assorted ammunition.

Others are 3,226,645 litres of stolen crude oil, 763,860 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 12,690 litres of PMS.

He assured that while the armed forces mourn the tragic passing away of the COAS, Lt Gen T.A Lagbaja, "We will not allow his passing to derail our focus to destroy the terrorists."

He said the armed forces are not demoralized by General Lagbaja's death but instead inspired by his actions on the battlefield as a war commander and his strong desire to defeat the terrorists to end the war.

He reiterated that the military will continue to work decisively to "stop the insecurity in the nation and ensure the safety of citizens," adding that the armed forces was in a good and strong position to win this war.