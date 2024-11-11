Nigeria: Jonathan, Kwankwaso Task Trump On Global Peace, Nigerian Democracy

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has urged President Donald Trump to promote the cause for global peace, stability and progress.

In a message on X, Jonathan while congratulating Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States, said his victory is a testament to the American people's faith in your leadership and vision for the future.

"I am optimistic that your Presidency will not only advance the American dream but also promote the cause for global peace, stability and progress," Jonathan said.

On his part, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Presidential candidate in 2023, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has urged President Donald Trump to support efforts to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria.

Kwankwaso said this was necessary to ensure citizens' will as expressed at the ballot box remains the determining factor for the emergence of political leaders in our beloved country, Nigeria.

Kwankwaso stated this in a statement via X, congratulating the United States president-elect Donald Trump and his team, on his victory in the recent election.

The NNPP former presidential candidate, described Trump's return as a historic political comeback and a remarkable achievement that will be studied and remembered for years to come.

Recall that former presidential candidates in 2023, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, had also called on Trump to extend his advocacy for credible and free elections to Nigeria.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria U.S., Canada and Africa Peacekeeping By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Atiku, Obi and Kwankwaso lost the 2023 presidential election to incumbent, Bola Tinubu.

In his statement however, Kwankwaso said, "This victory reminds me of my own experience in 2011 when I also staged a political comeback and won the governorship election in Kano state, having lost the election eight years earlier while serving as governor. Such a return requires immense commitment, dedication, hard work, resilience, and exceptional love and support from your people.

"I also commend the outgoing US administration led by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (the Democratic party presidential candidate) for ensuring that a free, fair, and peaceful election was held. Also, for promising a smooth transition, accepting and acknowledging the victory of the opposition, the Republican party.

"As we celebrate with the American people for enjoying a robust democracy and strong democratic institutions, I appeal to the US government to support efforts to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions in Nigeria. This would help ensure that the will of the citizens expressed at the ballot box remains the determining factor for the emergence of political leaders in our beloved country, Nigeria," he said.