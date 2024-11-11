Nigeria: Port Harcourt to Host Nigeria Premier Basketball League Final 8

11 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Port Harcourt has won the bid to host the 2024 Nigeria Premier Basketball League Final Eight from 13-19 November.

It means the Garden City will host the playoffs and finals of the League for a second year in a row after they last hosted in 2023.

Last November, Rivers Hoopers won their fifth league title which remains the only title they have won on home court.

The KingsMen will hope to repeat the feat again on home soil.

Rivers Hoopers, Hoops and Read, Kwara Falcons, and Police Batons qualified from the Atlantic Conference. Gboko

City Chiefs, who won the Savannah Conference with a 7-0 mark, will be joined by Nile University Spartans, former champions Kano Pillars, and Gombe Bulls in the Final Eight.

All eight teams will battle for the league title and an automatic spot in the 2025 Basketball Africa League.

