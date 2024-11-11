Nigeria: Mikel Inspired My Game - Ndidi

11 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Leadership News

Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi says ex-international Mikel Obi inspires him a lot.

The Leicester City star, in a chat with the Premier League YouTube channel, stated that as a youngster, he had always wanted to wear the number 12 jersey because of Mikel.

"It was Mikel Obi. He was the one who inspired me. I used to be a central defender, but I was so in love with Mikel.

"When I was younger, I wanted the number twelve shirt because of Mikel at Chelsea. Also he was in the Premier League, so yeah," Ndidi said in an interview with the Uncut show on the English Premier League YouTube channel.

"As a player in the same role now, and in the Premier League, I feel so good. Even back home, everyone wants to get on it and support their Nigerian footballers.

"They're so aggressive and they show a lot of intensity in watching the league, but it's amazing."

