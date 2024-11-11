Nigeria: Israel-Palestinian Conflict - Tinubu to Demand Ceasefire At Arab-Islamic Summit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit.

Tinubu's presidential jet touched down at the King Abdulaziz International Airport around 10:00am (local time) Sunday.

He was received by the deputy governor of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed AbdulRahman.

The president, among other issues, is expected to demand an immediate ceasefire to the Israel-Palestinian conflict at the Islamic Summit expected to commence today.

Earlier, Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, had on Saturday said the summit will focus on the prevailing situation in the Middle East.

Onanuga said the summit is being held at the invitation of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and follows last year's summit in the same Saudi city.

He said, "During the summit, President Tinubu is expected to address the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, emphasising Nigeria's strong call for an immediate ceasefire and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution.

"Nigeria will also advocate for renewed efforts to revive the two-state solution as a pathway to lasting peace in the region.

"Key officials including the minister of foreign affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, will accompany the president.

"Other members of the entourage are the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris; and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Amb. Mohammed Mohammed."