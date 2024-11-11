Nigeria: ACF Urges Action As Lakurawa Kills 15 in Kebbi

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has urged the security agencies to take swift and decisive action to eliminate Lakurawa, a foreign armed group, before it gains a foothold in the North West and other parts of the country.

Lakurawa has been responsible for recent violence in the North West, especially in Sokoto and Kebbi states.

The group's activities have worsened regional security concerns, with a recent attack in Mera village, Augie Local Government Area of Kebbi State, claiming 15 lives.

Residents said the armed group struck as they were preparing for Jumaat prayers on Friday afternoon, making off with at least one hundred cattle.

ACF National Publicity Secretary, Professor Tukur A. Muhammad-Baba, in a statement on Sunday, warned against the passive response that allowed groups like Boko Haram to grow unchecked.

"The emergence of this group is both dangerous and alarming, indicating a further escalation in the devastating insecurity affecting the North West, now considered Nigeria's epicentre of terrorism.

"Lakurawa's rise coincides with increased efforts by the Nigerian military to combat banditry in the region, posing a significant national security threat," he said.

The forum called on the military to enhance intelligence gathering and inter-agency cooperation under the Office of the National Security Advisor.

"Community vigilance and involvement of local leaders, hunters, and vigilante groups to support security forces as well as early warning and response training for border communities will go a long way to aid in detecting threats," he added.

ACF said the emergence of the Lakurawa terror group necessitated the need for a comprehensive review of Nigeria's national security strategies and tactics, as well as stronger collaboration through the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF).

The forum said the Niger Republic must be persuaded to return to participate in the endeavour.

"The visit to the Niger Republic earlier in the year by Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, should be utilised as a fulcrum for renewed cross-border international efforts to deal with terrorists.

"The federal government, state and local authorities should also leverage on the close complex historic socio-cultural, economic and political ties with Nigeria's neighbours with which to confront the mutual existential security threats that terror groups pose to all," the statement said.

Gov Idris sends delegation to NSA, CDS

Kebbi State governor, Nasir Idris, has dispatched a high-level delegation to meet with the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, seeking urgent support in the wake of a deadly attack by the new terror group, Lukarawa, on Mera community.

The delegation, led by the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, included Senator Bala Ibn Na'Allah, the National Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Suleiman Muhammad Argungu, and Barrister Nasiru Ibrahim Junju.

A statement from the governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ahmed Idris, noted that the request for immediate support was prompted by the increasing presence of heavily armed bandits moving into the state from neighbouring Sokoto.

The attack on Mera, which borders the Tangaza and Silame areas of Sokoto State, has raised grave concerns.

The statement warned that unless swift intervention is provided to bolster the already overstretched joint teams of the military, police, and other security forces, the northern part of Kebbi, especially the Argungu emirate, could fall to the terrorist group.

In response to the tragedy, the Kebbi State government has released N50 million to support the families of the deceased and other victims.

Senator Bagudu also contributed N30 million to the victims' families to help alleviate their suffering.

Ag COAS visits Sokoto, seeks residents' support

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, the acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has called on the people of Sokoto State to support efforts to secure Nigeria against Lakurawa terror group.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

During his operational visit to Sokoto, General Oluyede evaluated the readiness of the troops stationed in the area, emphasising the importance of local support in addressing the threat.

Visiting Tangaza Local Government Area, identified as a key area affected by the group's activities, he met with community leaders, including Alhaji Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, the local government chairman.

"We need your support. Without it, our efforts will not succeed, and Nigeria's security will remain vulnerable," Oluyede stated, affirming the army's commitment to safeguarding the nation despite ongoing challenges," he said.

General Oluyede's visit included a stop in Masallaci, a community near the Niger Republic border, where he was briefed by theatre commanders and military leaders.

He also visited the Illela border community, another area affected by Lakurawa's presence, and similarly sought support from local leaders.

Oluyede stressed that cooperation with local communities is essential for success.