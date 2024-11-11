Nigeria: Let's Use Gaming Industry to Address Climate Change Issues - Nltf Bossa

11 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dalhatu Liman

The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, has highlighted the role of the gaming industry in addressing climate change issues.

He spoke during the Regional Conference on Climate Change-Induced Conflicts in Northern Nigeria, hosted by the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith in collaboration with the humanitarian organisation, International Alert.

"Earlier, we spoke on what climate change has caused due to scarce resources. The gaming industry which contributes to the development of nations worldwide, and Nigeria is not an exception, can be leveraged upon to solve some of the issues surrounding the climate change-induced crisis ravaging northern Nigeria," he said in a statement released yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Corporate Communications, Arowolo Solomon Alaba.

The executive secretary emphasised that proceeds from his agency's operations are utilised to meet the needs of Nigerians in critical areas such as water interventions, environment, education, sport, agriculture, health, and humanitarian interventions.

Dignitaries at the event included: Kaduna State Governor: Sen Uba Sani; Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa; Sultan of Sokoto: Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar II; and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN): Most Reverend Dr. D.C. Okoh, among others.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.