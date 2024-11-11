Nigeria: Let's Use Gaming Industry to Address Climate Change Issues - Nltf Bossa

The Executive Secretary/ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), Comrade Tosin Adeyanju, has highlighted the role of the gaming industry in addressing climate change issues.

He spoke during the Regional Conference on Climate Change-Induced Conflicts in Northern Nigeria, hosted by the Kaduna State Bureau of Interfaith in collaboration with the humanitarian organisation, International Alert.

"Earlier, we spoke on what climate change has caused due to scarce resources. The gaming industry which contributes to the development of nations worldwide, and Nigeria is not an exception, can be leveraged upon to solve some of the issues surrounding the climate change-induced crisis ravaging northern Nigeria," he said in a statement released yesterday by his Special Assistant on Media and Corporate Communications, Arowolo Solomon Alaba.

The executive secretary emphasised that proceeds from his agency's operations are utilised to meet the needs of Nigerians in critical areas such as water interventions, environment, education, sport, agriculture, health, and humanitarian interventions.

Dignitaries at the event included: Kaduna State Governor: Sen Uba Sani; Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa; Sultan of Sokoto: Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar II; and President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN): Most Reverend Dr. D.C. Okoh, among others.