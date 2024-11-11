Nigeria: Health Emergency Initiative Trains Lagos Students On Life-Saving First Aid Skills

The programme, which includes practical training in CPR, first aid, and other pre-hospital skills, seeks to prepare the younger generation to respond effectively in emergency situations. In the wake of rising road traffic accidents, sudden cardiac arrests, and other health crises that often occur in schools and public spaces, the initiative aims to reduce fatalities by ensuring that those closest to the victims - young people - have the knowledge and confidence to act.

Addressing journalists at a session organised by students at Rome Business School, Ikeja Lagos, Executive Director of Health Emergency Initiative, Pascal Achunine said: "We are raising a generation that won't just stand by and record emergencies on their phones, but will actively intervene, providing life-saving help when it matters most.

"In Nigeria, more than 40% of deaths occur before victims even get to a hospital, which is why training our youth to act quickly in emergencies is critical."

The training sponsored by Total Energy CPFA, the pension arm of Total E&P, the initiative has already trained over 2,500 secondary school students and teachers, with plans to expand the program to more than 630 schools in Lagos alone. The programme's methodology focuses not only on teaching students but also on empowering teachers to pass on the skills to their colleagues and students.

He said the significance of the initiative cannot be overstated as, the World Health Organisation said road traffic accidents are the leading cause of death among young Nigerians.Speaking, the Training Lead at HEI, Dr. Abigail Afiong Beridem, emphasised the importance of the "zero to four-minute" window in emergency care.

"In an emergency, every second counts. The first few minutes are critical in saving lives, and having people on the scene who know what to do can make the difference between life and death," she said.

She said during the training sessions, students and teachers learn essential skills such as how to assess emergency situations, perform CPR, and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), even if such equipment is not yet widespread in Nigeria. She said participants also receive training on how to provide first aid for common conditions like heart attacks, seizures, choking, and snake bites.

The programe's approach not only equips young people with critical skills but also aims to instill a sense of responsibility and empathy. Speaking to Vanguard, a teacher from Baptist High School in Lagos, Mrs. Afolabi Olubukola said:"This is more than just training - it's about creating a culture of care where students and teachers know that they can step up in a crisis and save a life.

"The Health Emergency Initiative's efforts are part of a broader movement to enhance emergency preparedness across Nigeria. Beyond schools, HEI has also trained emergency responders, commercial transporters, and other frontline workers who are frequently at the scene of accidents and emergencies. The organisation has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) with key agencies like the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and National Orthopedic Hospital to ensure that victims receive timely care and support.Looking ahead, Achunine emphasised the importance of collaboration with both government and corporate organisations to scale up the impact of the programme.

"Government must allocate more resources to emergency training and awareness, but corporate organisations can also play a critical role in funding these programs through their Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives," he said.

The Health Emergency Initiative's first responders training program offers a promising solution to Nigeria's emergency response challenges. By equipping young people with the skills and knowledge to respond quickly and effectively, the program is helping to save lives and build a safer future for all Nigerians. Some of the students who spoke to Vanguard said they learnt the ABCs of first aid: airway, breathing, and circulation.14-year-old Esther Kaliwe plans to share this knowledge with her friends and siblings, encouraging them to participate in similar training.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, Adebayo Okowo, a student from Unity Senior College, said he learned about the importance of treating patients carefully and washing hands afterwards.Ms. Alia Kolawole, a student from Crescent School, said she learned about CPR, seizure response, and other valuable first-aid techniques.

As a health prefect, she plans to use the knowledge to educate her peers and hopes to pursue a career in medicine. She expressed gratitude to the organisers of the programme and expressed hope for future training sessions