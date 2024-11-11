Nigeria: I'll Build On Achievements of Immediate Past PSN President - Ibrahim

The newly elected President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Pharmacist Ayuba Tanko Ibrahim has pledged to build on the achievements of the immediate past president, Pharmacist Prof. Cyril Odianose Usifoh.

Ibrahim made this promise during his acceptance speech as the 39th president of the PSN, following a closely contested election held at the society's 97th Annual Conference on Friday.

Expressing deep gratitude to his colleagues, supporters, and various coalition groups whose dedication made his victory possible, Ibrahim said, "We have won, we have achieved victory, but please let us remain humble and magnanimous, because this victory was made possible by the will of God."

Pledging to honor the loyalty and sacrifices of his supporters, Ibrahim added, "The way I can reward you, so that you continue to be proud of me, is to perform so well that you look back and say, yes, we supported the right candidate."

Emphasizing his commitment to delivering tangible results and making a positive impact in the pharmaceutical field, Ibrahim announced his intention to establish clear and measurable goals. "With your help, I want to be able to achieve that, so that at the end of a few months in our administration, we should be able to say that we have achieved this," he stated.

"You will help me to set up tasks, targets, and goals that are smart, so we can periodically review and say, yes, we have done this, we have achieved this. This is our journey, our presidency."

"This is our presidency. We achieved it together, we achieved the victory together, and we shall carry on together," he affirmed, signaling a future of shared goals and collaborative leadership.

It should be noted that Ibrahim secured victory after receiving the majority of votes from over 5,000 pharmacists who participated in the election. He faced strong competition from two other presidential candidates, Pharm. Joel Adagadzu and Pharm. (Dr.) Ejiro Foyibo, ultimately emerging as the preferred choice to lead the PSN.