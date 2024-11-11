Nigeria: Don Charges Radiographers On Need to Update Knowledge, Expand Horizon

Senior lecturer in department of Medical Radiology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, Dr. Julius Amechi Agbo, has described Radiography as a noble profession that should be promoted by all the practitioners.

He therefore said that to promote the profession, there is need for practitioners to expand their knowledge, embark on research and to acquire more certificates.

Agbo who dropped the hint at the weekend at a lecture to mark the 2024 World Radiography Day with a theme: "Promoting Radiography Profession," held at the Orthopedic Hospital, Enugu, said that the more knowledge radiographers acquire, the better for the patients and the profession.

To this end, he urged members to advance by getting more certificates, "to remain relevant in radiology practice."

"It is our duty to come together to promote radiography. For us to remain relevant in the radiography profession, we have to advance by getting more certificates," he said urging members not to stop at first degree in the university but to continue to acquire more certificates "to improve on your professional career."

The university don urged radiographers not to feel inferior to other nedical personnel but rather to bring their experiences to bear on their work and to continue to embark on research.

"Don't allow ideas you gathered from practice to die but promote it for the benefit of others. Go into research and discover more new ways in the profession," he charges.

Chairman of the occasion and the HOD, Medical Radiography, University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, UNEC, Dr. Everestus Abonyi, highlighted the importance of the profession and said that it should be promoted and not allowed to die or pushed to the background.

"We have to create awareness that such noble Profession exits," he said pointing out that there is dearth of radiographers and urged many to embrace the profession.

"We have few radiographers catering for the needs of millions of Nigerians who are in dare need of their services, so there is need to let the public know the importance of the services of the radiographers."

On his part, the chairman of Association of Radiographers of Nigeria, ARN, Enugu State Chapter, Casmir Nnaemeka Ugwuja said that radiographers play important role in modern medicine and healthcare and should be appreciated.

Ugwuja said that in the modern healthcare one cannot talk of quality diagnosis without talking about medical radiography, adding that any hospital without CT scan, Ex-Ray service and ultrasound is as good as not existing.