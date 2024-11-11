Nigeria: Hardship / Telemedicine Offers an Alternative to Expensive Hospital Visits - Expert

In the face of rising transportation costs due to the removal of fuel subsidy, the founder of the digital medical service delivery system 24 Telemed,Dr Mariette Amadi has urged Nigerians to adopt telemedicine as an alternative to hospital visits.

Telemedicine is the practice of using digital communication technologies, such as video calls, phone calls, and messaging, to provide healthcare services remotely. It allows patients to consult with doctors and specialists from home or other convenient locations, eliminating the need for person to visit the hospital for consultation.

Speaking during a conference organised to provide 24/7 consultation to Nigerians in Abuja, Dr Amadi, a practising medical doctor in the United States, stated that in the face of hardship in the country, Telemedicine offers a more seamless process to medical care.

According to her, the removal of the petroleum subsidy by the Nigerian government has increased transportation costs nationwide, making it difficult for people to travel.

Explaining the advantages of telemedicine in light of rising transport costs, Amadi said that patients can speak to doctors either online or through phone conversations.

She urged Nigerians to embrace the initiative, enabling instant medical care from a vast array of experts worldwide with just the click of a button.

Amadi stated that her company is providing telemedicine services in Nigeria, adding that it was introduced two years ago in partnership with some primary health centres in Anambra and Enugu states.

She noted that the company now seeks to expand its coverage to the entire country.

"Health is important, and it should not be expensive; everybody deserves a healthy life. For us to achieve that, we have to explore other avenues or means to provide people with better and quicker access to medical care.

"We all know that in Nigeria, we now face fuel scarcity and multiple challenges that affect people's ability to visit hospitals or seek medical help, including the economic crisis.

"So part of what we do is create quick access to medical care through digital healthcare, like telecommunication and teleconsultation, as well as virtual consultations and second opinions.

"Part of the reason we did this is to cater for people at all levels, and this has been ongoing for the past two years," she said.

The doctor acknowledged the difficulties with telecommunications coverage in some rural communities. However, she noted that using phone calls has helped address the problem of poor network coverage.

"In rural communities, we must consider the internet as network coverage is very poor, which is one of the challenges we face, alongside literacy levels.

"However, in these areas, most people have simple phones that are easy to use. They may not have access to virtual care, but they can call.

"When they do call, the doctors answer their questions and address their needs," she said.

Dr Amadi explained that there are five simple steps to access medical care: visit www.24telemed.org, log in with a valid username and password, click the "Available Doctor" tab to view the list of doctors available for consultation, click "Call Doctor," and then connect with the doctor once the call is answered.

She said that while the service focuses on chronic diseases, emergency cases, and other health conditions, it also allows patients to obtain a second medical opinion without leaving their homes.

Also speaking, Mr Erik Obianozie, the Chief Technical Officer of 24 Telemed, said the platform is secure and that patient confidentiality is assured.

He noted that the company deployed Starlink in some rural communities with poor internet connectivity to ensure service delivery.

Mr Obianozie, who is also the CEO of Boolean Technologies Limited, said the initiative also helps doctors obtain second opinions from medical experts worldwide.

According to him, although nothing is 100 per cent safe on the internet, necessary measures and modern tools have been deployed to ensure maximum security.