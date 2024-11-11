East Africa: Rwanda Discharges Last Marburg Patient

Rwanda has discharged its final patient from the Marburg virus treatment unit, marking a critical milestone in the country's fight against the deadly virus.

In a social media update, the World Health Organization (WHO) African Region announced that with no new confirmed cases reported since October 30, Rwanda has now initiated the mandatory 42-day countdown required to officially declare the end of the outbreak.

Marburg virus disease, a highly infectious illness similar to Ebola, presents significant public health challenges due to its high fatality rate and ease of transmission through bodily fluids.

Rwanda's response to the outbreak has been swift and comprehensive, including isolation and treatment measures, community awareness campaigns, and rigorous contact tracing efforts to contain the spread.

Health authorities in Rwanda remain vigilant and continue monitoring for any potential cases to ensure the outbreak is fully contained.

During the 42-day period, health teams will maintain strict surveillance, and community health workers will continue engaging with local populations to detect and report any signs of the virus.

WHO commended Rwanda's health response and collaboration with regional and international partners, a coordinated effort that has played a key role in managing the outbreak.

If no new cases arise during this period, Rwanda is set to officially declare an end to the Marburg outbreak, reinforcing the country's preparedness in managing infectious disease threats.