press release

On 9 November 2024, the recommended 42-day countdown to declare the end of the Marburg virus disease (MVD) outbreak in Rwanda commenced, the day after the last confirmed patient tested negative for MVD by polymerase chain reaction (PCR). As of 8 November 2024, 66 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths with a case fatality ratio (CFR) of 23% have been reported and 51 confirmed cases have recovered. The country has reported no new confirmed cases since 30 October 2024. The outbreak will only be declared over if no new infections arise during the 42-day countdown. WHO continues to support the Government of Rwanda in responding to the outbreak. Enhanced surveillance, and infection prevention and control (IPC) measures must be maintained until the outbreak is declared over.

Description of the situation

Since the last Disease Outbreak News on this event was published on 1 November 2024, no new confirmed cases of Marburg virus disease (MVD) were reported in Rwanda. As of 8 November 2024, 66 confirmed cases, including 15 deaths (CFR, 23%), have been reported and 51 people have now recovered. Among the confirmed cases, 68% are males, and 45% are adults between 30 and 39 years of age. Health workers from two health facilities in Kigali account for almost 80% of all confirmed cases. Most cases are reported from the three districts of Kigali city.

The highest number of confirmed cases (61) were reported in the first three epidemiological weeks (week 39-41) of the outbreak. This was followed by a sharp decline, with three or less cases reported between epidemiological week 42 (14 to 20 October), and 44 (28 October to 3 November).

As of 8 November 2024, 7408 Marburg virus tests have been conducted, with approximately 100-350 samples being tested daily at the Rwanda Biomedical Center.

Contact tracing is ongoing, with 470 contacts listed under follow-up as of 11 November 2024.

On 9 November 2024, the recommended 42-day countdown to declare the end of the outbreak commenced, the day after the last confirmed MVD patient tested negative by PCR. The 42-day countdown period is twice the maximum incubation period for Marburg virus infections, since the last potential exposure to the last reported case. The country has reported no new confirmed cases since 30 October 2024 and no new deaths since 14 October. All listed contacts will continue to be followed up until the end of their 21-day observation period. The outbreak will only be declared over if no new infections arise during the 42-day countdown.

WHO continues to support the Government of Rwanda to respond to the ongoing outbreak. Enhanced surveillance, and IPC measures must be maintained until the outbreak is declared over.