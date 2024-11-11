Nigeria: Presidency Tackles Atiku Over Criticisms of Tinubu Govt

The Presidency has accused former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar of envy, saying he has shown more interest in undermining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu than in addressing the intense crisis bedeviling his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, in a statement yesterday said Atiku, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election was not qualified to contest, having failed to honour the zoning arrangement within the party.

Atiku has consistently criticised the President Tinubu's administration citing economic policies that have led to hardship in the land.

In a recent statement, Atiku had accused the Tinubu administration of indulging in "Trial-and-error economic policies", saying he would have acted differently if elected president.

Ariku alleged that the Tinubu administration was undertaking a "palliative" economy, something his administration would not have done. He also alleged that his mandate was stolen.

But responding, the Presidency yesterday said, "Tinubu rightfully won the presidency, a position Atiku was simply unqualified for due to his arrogance, insensitivity to Nigeria's diversity, and the decision to disregard his party's power rotation arrangement between the North and the South after eight years of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"Atiku's economic analysis demonstrates a significant misunderstanding of Nigeria's realities. His narrative, 'What we would have done differently,' indicates an inability to engage with the pressing economic realities being revitalised multidimensionally under President Tinubu's leadership.

"It is perplexing that he would elevate his untested, hypothetical proposal, which Nigerians soundly rejected during the 2023 presidential election, and seek to present it as a superior alternative to the multi-faceted reform programmes implemented by the Tinubu administration."