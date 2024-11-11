Africa: Assessment Reveals Gaps in Risk Communication Preparedness in Member States

press release

A preliminary assessment in three African countries indicates that some member states are not adequately equipped to perform risk communication and community engagement (RCCE) for emergency preparedness and response to public health crises.

Africa CDC, in collaboration with the Public Health - Risk Communication and Community Engagement - Community of Practice for Africa (PH-RCCE-CoPA), assessed Liberia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe over the past two months. Data from Africa CDC shows that Africa experiences more than 100 outbreaks each year. Using the Africa CDC Disease Risk Ranking Matrix--a tool for health emergency planning and resource allocation--a team of researchers selected these three countries for assessment.

"RCCE remains a critical pillar in emergency preparedness under the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005, serving as a foundation for effective public health responses," said Kelvin Ngugi Gichia, Africa CDC assessment team leader. "Key pillars of the assessment included RCCE coordination, evidence generation, risk communication systems, social listening, infodemic management, and capacity building."

In Liberia, the assessors visited Grand Gedeh County and its border communities with Côte d'Ivoire, where they met with the county health management team. The assessment identified gaps in social listening and rumor management, highlighting the need for a comprehensive strategy.

"Strengthening our risk communication systems and improving community engagement are vital for building public trust and improving preparedness and response," said Chester Smith, Liberia's RCCE focal person. "It also strengthens vaccine uptake," Smith added.

In Uganda, religious leaders emphasized their crucial role in RCCE efforts. "During emergencies, the community looks to us for guidance. Our influence in promoting vaccine confidence and dispelling myths is invaluable," said Busuulwa Abdulwaha, a prominent Muslim leader in Kasanda, an Ebola hotspot during the 2023 outbreak.

In Zimbabwe, best practices were highlighted, such as Short Messaging Service and WhatsApp communication for RCCE messaging on water bills. However, gaps remain in digital systems and cross-border RCCE. "Strengthening RCCE systems is essential not just during outbreaks but also in peacetime to build resilience. Preparedness requires timely, accurate information to foster trust, engage communities, and enable swift responses," said Chipo Chinamaringa, RCCE focal point and health promotion officer from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Africa CDC has committed to supporting countries by addressing the gaps identified during these assessments. This includes building on lessons learned and supporting the development of stronger RCCE systems through capacity-building initiatives and strategic partnerships. "A bottom-up approach, engaging local communities and stakeholders, is key to ensuring sustainable progress," said Gichia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gichia noted that Africa CDC's efforts to strengthen RCCE will expand to at least seven countries in 2025, providing further support and training in risk communication, message development, and social listening. Such assessments are crucial, as they ensure that member states are ready to respond to health emergencies with coordinated, evidence-based, and community-focused strategies.

"To support the institutionalization of RCCE in member states, Africa CDC has commenced the development of a continental RCCE framework, which will serve as a benchmark for guidance and good practices among countries. These efforts will ensure that communities are better informed, more engaged, and fully prepared to mitigate the impact of future health emergencies," Gichia added.