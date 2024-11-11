Nigeria/Rwanda: Pros Jet in As Amavubi Enter Camp Ahead of Libya, Nigeria Qualifiers

US-based defender Phanuel Kavita and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari are among foreign-based players joining Amavubi squad on Monday, November 11, ahead of their 2025 AFCON qualifiers against Libya and Nigeria.

The duo is part of the 30-man squad that head coach Frank Spittler summoned for the two crucial fixtures which could decide their fate as they push hard for a second qualification ever in the AFCON finals.

Spittler's squad entered the residential camp on Sunday, November 10, to prepare for their upcoming home clash against Libya at Amahoro Stadium in Kigali on November 14 before their trip to Uyo for qualification decider against Nigeria on November 18.

Kavita, who plies his trade with American second tier side Birmingham Legion, jets in the country on Monday and could have his first training session in Rwandan colors after Spittler handed him a debut callup.

Ntwari will also be hoping to rediscover his form after struggling at club level with Chiefs in the South African Premier League.

Foreign-based players who are already in the camp include defender Thierry Manzi, who features for Libyan top tier club Al Ahli Tripoli, Steve Rubanguka (Al-Nojoom, Saudi Arabia), Clement Buhake (Ull/Kisa, Norway), Innocent Nshuti (One Knoxville SC, USA). They all arrived in the country between November 8-10.

Jojea Kwizera (Rhode Island FC) and Samuel Gueulette ( Raal La Louvière, Belgium) also jetting on Monday while Bonheur Mugisha, Ange Mutsinzi, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Abdul Rwatubyaye and skipper Djihadi Bizimana arrive on Tuesday, November 12.

Nigeria lead Group D with 10 points, followed by Benin with 6 points. Rwanda are in third place with 5 points while Libya are at the bottom of the log with just 1 point.

Amavubi must now beat Libya and bag three crucial points to restore their hopes of qualifying to the AFCON finals.

They will, however, hope that the Super Eagles do them a big favor and defeat Benin considering that a win would also be for their own good as they can automatically qualify for the 2025 AFCON.