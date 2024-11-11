Nigeria: Julius Berger Appoints Indimi As Non-Executive Director

11 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed renowned businessman, Dr Mohammed Indimi, as a Non-Executive Director.

A statement by Julius Berger's Company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia Madueke, said Indimi's appointment takes effect from November 7, 2024.

Indimi, who has received several doctorate degrees in various disciplines from various universities in Nigeria and globally, is expected to use his wealth of experience to shape the group's future directions.

The new Non-Executive Director is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose business acumen spans oil and gas and financial services.

Indimi chairs the Boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and is a Director of Jaiz Bank PLC.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.