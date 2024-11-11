Nigeria: Julius Berger Appoints Indimi As Non-Executive Director

The Board of Directors of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc has appointed renowned businessman, Dr Mohammed Indimi, as a Non-Executive Director.

A statement by Julius Berger's Company Secretary, Mrs Cecilia Madueke, said Indimi's appointment takes effect from November 7, 2024.

Indimi, who has received several doctorate degrees in various disciplines from various universities in Nigeria and globally, is expected to use his wealth of experience to shape the group's future directions.

The new Non-Executive Director is an entrepreneur and philanthropist whose business acumen spans oil and gas and financial services.

Indimi chairs the Boards of Oriental Energy Resources Limited and M & W Pump Nigeria Limited and is a Director of Jaiz Bank PLC.