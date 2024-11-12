Liberia: Weah Accused - Weah Accused of Koffa's Plot

District ten lawmaker of Montserrado County , Rep. Yekeh Kolubah has revealed that former President George Weah, now political leader of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of which Speaker Koffa is a staunch member, is aware and behind the removal of the Speaker.

He made the statement Monday at a press conference held in Monrovia.

There have been unconfirmed reports of the involvement of the former President in the Koffa's saga, although he has publicly shown support for the Speaker, who hails from Kru County as the speaker.

Representative Kolubah did not provide evidence of the allegation when quizzed at a press conference held Monday in Monrovia, but insisted that CDC's laissez-faire approach to the crisis speaks volumes.

"You are asking for evidence, but let me ask you if you have seen the CDC we know to be more robust in terms of their action and position since the inception of the crisis," he said in response to a reporter's inquiry.

As a response of the rigmarole and its rejection and disapproval of the situation and the involvement of its members, the CDC last week suspended the membership of the concerned lawmakers.

The party took the decision, according to a statement issued to the effect, following days of failed efforts to convince and dissuade their lawmakers from backing off from the decision to remove their own.

Koffa's removal fees swells

Speaker further on the speaker's removal, he disclosed that the inducement fees to remove the Speaker has increased to $200, 000 per person, from the earlier fees of over US$75.000.

About 49 lawmakers signed a resolution to remove the speaker last month for what they said vote of no confidence.

The speaker said, he would only resign if they such resolution was carried out in the joint chamber and a vote with to remove him.

Speaker Koffa

"I will only resign if we hold session and the 49 persons come and vote me out. But in the absence of that, I will not resign," the speaker told journalists recently.

But Hon. Koluba who supports the speaker said the initial number has reduced to to about 43. Some of lawmakers have crossed over to the speaker.

It is widely reported that anti Koffa lawmakers received $15,000 person as inducement fees to remove the Speaker. But said it increased to US$25,000 and later moved to US$75,00, though they have since denied receiving bribe to remove the Speaker.

As a result of this, The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has initiated investigation into bribery allegations and has invited those linked.

Yekeh Kolubah

Representative Kolubah did not say the reasons for the alleged increment of the fees or money to further the pressure on the Speaker's removal, but said sh"the rate goes up to $200,000."

Representative Kolubah is regarded as whistle-blower at the National Legislature considering his opposition and verbosity on issues he deems incompatible to transparency, accountability, rule of law and the wellbeing of the Liberian people. He has maintained that would stop at nothing in ensuring that the interest of Liberians is upheld.