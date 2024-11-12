West Africa: Liberia's Dealing With ECOWAS

In less than six months, the Economic Community of West Africa is back in Liberia for mediation amid the current leadership crisis in the House of Representatives at the Capitol Building. Forty-three of the 73 members of the House are opting to oust Speaker Fonati J. Koffa, accusing him of conflict of interest and corruption, charges the Speaker has denied.

On the other hand, 30 lawmakers are standing with the Speaker, though no side has been able to obtain a quorum to conduct business in the main chamber, holding the business of the Liberian people hostage.

About three months ago, ECOWAS was in the country following a bloody standoff between riot officers of the Liberia National Police and partisans and supporters of the former ruling Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) of Ex-president George Weah.

Though the regional bloc denied that its visit then had nothing to do with the fracas that left both police officers and stone-throwing rioters wounded, it came just after former President George Manneh Weah officially complained to the United Nations, African Union, and ECOWAS for alleged witch-hunt of his former officials by the government of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. Mr. Weah also complained about the government denying him using the VIP Lounge at the Roberts International Airport, which caused his supporters to protest.

Despite the denial, the ECOWAS delegation met with President Boakai and former President Weah separately while in the country.

This time, the ECOWAS Parliamentary Mediation Mission is visiting Liberia to mediate between the factions in the House.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Liberia International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On November 8, 2024, the Economic Community of West African States sent a formal communication to embattled Speaker Jonathan Fonati Koffa, informing him and his colleagues about the presence of its Parliamentary Mediation Mission in the country. The mediation, scheduled to take place from November 11 to 15, 2024, aims to address the ongoing political impasse within the 55th Legislature, specifically in the House of Representatives, that has stalled legislative work.

But how does Liberia, a member country, want to work with the regional bloc when, in one instance, the Government of Liberia arrogantly ignored a ruling from the ECOWAS Court and, in another instance, it seeks the body's intervention in its political impasse?

The House of Representatives under the former 54th Legislature impeached Supreme Court of Liberia Justice Kabineh Ja'neh. Ja'neh filed a complaint before the Court and received a ruling in his favor, calling for reparation. However, the Government of Liberia has yet to respond accordingly.

In its ruling, the regional court ordered the Government of Liberia to award Justice Ja'neh US$200,000 as reparation for moral prejudice suffered in violation of his rights. However, the government has yet to pay.

Now it needs the intervention of the very body to resolve the crippling crisis in the House of Representatives that is stalling public hearings of the National Budget, leading President Boakai to beg the legislature for additional days to submit the budget. It is important that we, as a country, learn to treat international bodies that we are a part of with respect to sustain such relationships because we will always need them, as in the current case, especially a body to which we have sent two justices to serve. Yet, we have continued to ignore its decisions.