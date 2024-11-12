Somalia: Somaliland Vice President Breaks Ranks, Backs Opposition Waddani Party Ahead of Election

Somaliland's Vice President, Abdirahman Abdillahi Ismail Saylici, made headlines on Sunday by publicly endorsing the opposition Waddani Party just days before the November 13 presidential election.

Saylici, who has served as vice president for over 14 years, called for voters to back "change-seeking" groups, signalling a major shift in the political landscape.

At a press conference in Hargeisa, Saylici stood alongside Waddani's presidential candidate, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, and sharply criticized President Muse Bihi's administration.

"President Muse can no longer be trusted to rule the country; he has abandoned the oath he swore to the nation. The interest of Somaliland is with the reformers," Saylici stated, in a rare rebuke of the ruling Kulmiye Party by a sitting high-ranking official.

Saylici also threw his support behind Barwaqo, a political organization from the Awdal region, distancing himself from Hilaac, which remains aligned with the Kulmiye Party.

His endorsement comes as Irro's campaign gathers momentum, with influential figures, business leaders, and prominent supporters rallying behind the Waddani Party.

Irro expressed gratitude for Saylici's backing and urged Somalilanders to join the push for reform in the upcoming election. "Together, we can bring change to Somaliland's government," Irro declared.

Political analysts believe Saylici's endorsement could significantly enhance Irro's chances against the incumbent administration, potentially shifting the balance of power in Somaliland's political arena during this critical election.