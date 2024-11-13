Ethiopia: Somaliland Heads to Presidential Election Amidst Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions

12 November 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Hargeisa, Somalia — Somaliland is on the brink of a critical presidential election this Wednesday, November 13, 2024. This will mark the fourth time citizens will directly elect their leader since declaring independence from Somalia over 30 years ago.

Over one million voters are expected to participate in an election that could define the region's political future amidst ongoing international recognition challenges.

The election pits incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye party against opposition candidates Abdirahman Mohamed Irro of Waddani and Faysal Ali Warabe of UCID in a contentious lead-up. The process has faced delays, originally set for 2022, due to logistical and financial constraints, with the date finally confirmed for 2024 following political negotiations.

Recent reports on social media suggest a tense atmosphere with claims of electoral interference and arrests of opposition figures, though these have not been officially confirmed. Despite these issues, the National Electoral Commission has mobilized thousands of staff to ensure a transparent and secure voting process.

The backdrop to this election includes regional conflicts, particularly in the East, which might affect voter participation and the broader political climate. Although not recognized internationally as a sovereign state, Somaliland's electoral process has attracted observers from abroad, highlighting global interest in its democratic efforts.

As Somalilanders prepare to vote, the outcome of this election could reshape local politics and influence discussions on Somaliland's status within the Horn of Africa, potentially affecting its relations with Somalia and neighboring countries.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.