Ethiopia: Somaliland Heads to Presidential Election Amidst Somalia-Ethiopia Tensions

Hargeisa, Somalia — Somaliland is on the brink of a critical presidential election this Wednesday, November 13, 2024. This will mark the fourth time citizens will directly elect their leader since declaring independence from Somalia over 30 years ago.

Over one million voters are expected to participate in an election that could define the region's political future amidst ongoing international recognition challenges.

The election pits incumbent President Muse Bihi Abdi of the Kulmiye party against opposition candidates Abdirahman Mohamed Irro of Waddani and Faysal Ali Warabe of UCID in a contentious lead-up. The process has faced delays, originally set for 2022, due to logistical and financial constraints, with the date finally confirmed for 2024 following political negotiations.

Recent reports on social media suggest a tense atmosphere with claims of electoral interference and arrests of opposition figures, though these have not been officially confirmed. Despite these issues, the National Electoral Commission has mobilized thousands of staff to ensure a transparent and secure voting process.

The backdrop to this election includes regional conflicts, particularly in the East, which might affect voter participation and the broader political climate. Although not recognized internationally as a sovereign state, Somaliland's electoral process has attracted observers from abroad, highlighting global interest in its democratic efforts.

As Somalilanders prepare to vote, the outcome of this election could reshape local politics and influence discussions on Somaliland's status within the Horn of Africa, potentially affecting its relations with Somalia and neighboring countries.