Nigeria: 'We Now Control Nigeria,' MC Oluomo's Son Brags Amidst Dad's NURTW Win

"Nah, the country we dey control now, no be only Lagos again".

Idowu Akinsanya ( King West), son of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, celebrated his father's recent election as the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) with a bold statement on social media.

On Saturday, PREMIUM TIMES reported that MC Oluomo, a prominent figure in Lagos politics, was the sole candidate in the election, which took place at the union's zonal secretariat in Osogbo. His victory carries significant implications for the future of the NURTW and the political landscape of Nigeria.

Mr Akinsanya, the former chairperson of the Lagos State Chapter of the NURTW, won the election unopposed at the union's Quadrennial Delegate Conference held at the NURTW Zonal Secretariat in Osun State. Delegates from Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti participated in the election, and Mc Oluomo was elected as the new leader of the transport union.

In response to his father's success, West shared a photo of his father alongside President Bola Tinubu on Instagram, and he wrote, "Nah the country we dey control now, no be only Lagos again," suggesting that his father's influence had expanded beyond Lagos.

Controversy and Response

King West's statement sparked a wave of controversy, with some media outlets interpreting his comments as a boast about his father's expanding influence in the country. This interpretation led to a heated debate on social media and beyond.

Due to the backlash surrounding his earlier statement, West issued a warning on his Instagram story, threatening legal action against bloggers distorting his words.

He wrote, "I've been living a sweet life, but are you all bloggers back? Do not twist my words, or I will sue you!"

King West is widely recognised for his active social media presence and connection to his influential father, MC Oluomo. He often shares posts expressing pride in his father's achievements and influence in Nigeria's transport sector.

He holds a degree in International Relations from ESGT University in the Benin Republic. He is also known for defending his father against critics, especially those who question his family's accomplishments.