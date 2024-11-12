Nigeria: SERAP Vows to Sue Wike Over Unlawful Demolition of Shanties, Attacks On Beggars

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), has vowed to sue the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, over alleged demolition of 'shanties' in Abuja.

Disclosing this on Monday via its official X Platform, formerly, Twitter, SERAP advised Wike to stop forthwith and respect the rule of law.

The demolitions have reportedly affected over 15,000 residents in Ruga alone, with authorities burning properties in certain areas post-demolition.

Residents, some of whom have lived in the affected communities for nearly four decades, carried placards reading 'Stop Demolition,' 'Wike Must Go,' and 'Stop Demolishing Poor People's Houses to Give to Your Friends.'

Protesters decried the lack of affordable housing and the perceived favoritism toward wealthy interests, calling on President Tinubu to protect their rights and prevent further displacement.

Reacting to the above, SERAP opined: "We're suing Nyesom Wike, minister of the FCT over the apparently ongoing unlawful demolitions of the so-called shanties and the attacks on beggars in Abuja.

"The minister must immediately halt the demolitions and attacks and respect the rule of law".