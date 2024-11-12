Nigeria: Mpox - Experts Identify Bushmeat Trade As Key Factor

Africa's annual wild meat harvest ranges from 1-5 million metric tonnes, compared to its 14 million metric tonnes of livestock production.

A team of researchers from CGIAR, a research institute on universal health, has urged governments to address the root causes of the Mpox outbreak, highlighting the significance of the wild meat trade in transmitting the disease from animals to humans.

This was disclosed by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance on Monday on its website.

The researchers noted that unhygienic wild meat increases disease transmission.

"Public health researchers have long highlighted unhygienic wild meat practices as potentially harmful due to the risk of pathogens jumping from animals to humans, especially through close contact during hunting, processing or consuming undercooked meat," the report said.

Animal-to-human disease outbreaks

Globally, wild animals like monkeys, rats, and squirrels are hunted for food. In Africa, wild meat is a vital source of nutrition, while in Asia, it satisfies cultural food preferences. Africa's annual wild meat harvest ranges from 1-5 million metric tonnes, compared to its 14 million metric tonnes of livestock production.

The researchers explained that the 2014 ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo highlighted the risks of zoonotic diseases, where animals transmit diseases to humans, adding that ebola spreads through contact with infected forest animals like fruit bats, either by touching or consuming them.

Similarly, Mpox is a zoonotic disease that has claimed over 1,100 lives in Africa, with 48,000 recorded cases across 19 countries since January.

According to the researchers, to combat the Mpox outbreak, strategies have to focus on preventing human-to-human transmission, stating that addressing the root cause of the disease - animal-to-human transmission - is crucial.

They further said food safety is key, noting that by applying these principles, things can be better in tackling the pressing public health concern.

In Africa, the disease has been linked to handling or consuming infected animals, such as squirrels and monkeys.

Addressing disease risks

The researchers explained that informal markets, known as "wet" markets, pose significant health risks due to the sale of wild meat alongside fresh foods with minimal regulation and hygiene standards.

The public health researchers said they have investigated solutions to mitigate these risks.

"We are public health researchers specialising in testing and evaluating solutions to zoonoses (when humans are infected with a disease by wild animals), antimicrobial resistance (when antibiotics are no longer effective) and food safety," they said.

They further stated that this comprehensive strategy unites public health experts, veterinarians, wildlife specialists, and community leaders to develop and implement robust measures, ultimately reducing the risks associated with wild meat consumption.

Approach to food safety

The research revealed that improving food safety in hard-to-reach markets requires addressing three crucial areas: capacity building, motivation and incentives, and enabling policies and regulations.

They stated that focusing on economic, social, and moral gains can be a game-changer in promoting safer food handling practices, particularly in informal markets adding that by highlighting the potential financial benefits of attracting a larger customer base due to safer meat. This approach can also earn them the trust of community members, fostering a sense of social responsibility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, they said recognising vendors who make significant improvements in food safety can inspire others to follow suit. This can be achieved through initiatives like certification programmes or public recognition. Moreover, providing access to affordable, nutritious food options and supporting sustainable agricultural practices can reduce reliance on bushmeat, a crucial consideration in the fight against Mpox.

As countries respond to Mpox outbreaks, the researchers advised that they should focus on using three key factors of community-centric approach, knowledge sharing, and sustainable food systems.