Nigeria: Banana Island - Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Projects, Pledges More Infrastructure Devt

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has pledged to see to more infrastructural developments within the Banana Island estate and address the drainage issue that has been causing a major challenge on the road leading to the estate.

The governor made this pledge on Saturday when he commissioned a series of landmark projects that underscored Banana Island's reputation as one of Nigeria's most prestigious estates.

The projects, which were executed by the Banana Island Property Owners and Residents Association Lagos (BIPORAL) in collaboration with the Providus Bank and First Bank of Nigeria Plc, include an ultra-modern estate gate, a state-of-the-art administrative building, the Banana Island Boat Club, an advanced firefighting truck, two world-class tennis courts, and two astro turf football fields.

These projects were designed to enhance the safety, convenience, and recreational options available to Banana Island's residents and further solidify the estate's status as a prime hub for luxury and innovation.

Sanwo-Olu said: "The minimum we can do as a government is to support you and ensure that where you work and play and relax also reflect what contribution you are giving to Lagos State and to Nigeria at large."

Responding to the request made by residents for the repair of the access road to the Banana Island, the governor assured them that the state government would find a lasting solution to the drainage channel that has been causing problem in the estate.

He said: "We need to discharge that water into the canal. It is an irony that an estate like Banana Island does not have access to water to discharge its water.

"I will ask my commissioner of environment and drainage to let us look at it again. It is not just to do the road, which is the easiest. It is constructing a drainage channel because we need a major outlet that would carry the water and discharge it into a bigger body of water."

Sanwo-Olu, however, expressed fear that someone might have built on that drainage that is supposed to carry a bigger channel of water.

"That is why all of you are suffering this now. A huge body of water needs specific drainage size to be able to drain water when it rains. It is simple physics," he said.

In his remarks during the projects' commissioning ceremony, the Chairman of Banana Island Residents Association, Mr. Frank Aigbogun, said that the event highlighted the commitment of BIPORAL to creating a self-sustained, secure, and community-oriented environment for all residents.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Aigbogun said: "Today marks a defining moment for Banana Island. These projects symbolise our resolve to build not just a residence, but a sanctuary that offers the finest amenities, while safeguarding our community.

"We thank our partners and the Lagos State Government for their unwavering support in realising this vision."

Also, the newly elected Chairman of Banana Island Association, Ambassador Abidemi Oluwagbemiga Sonoiki, expressed his gratitude and his vision for the future of the estate.

He said: "It is an honor to serve this prestigious community. As a newly elected chairman, my commitment is to build on today's achievements, continuously improve our facilities, and foster an environment where innovation, security, and quality of life converge seamlessly.

"I look forward to working with the residents and partners to drive further developments that will keep Banana Island at the pinnacle of luxury living."

Other important dignitaries who graced the occasion included Executive Director, Providus Bank, Mr. Adeoye Oduroye; Head, General Services, First Bank of Nigeria Plc, Mr. Olumide Odunuga, and former Captain of the Super Eagles, Mr. Austin Jay Jay Okocha, and other residents.

ReplyReply allForwardAdd reaction

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAWgAmgEUOhJwaW50b191dHRqaDYycWxhcXCiATsaAhAAMgJQADoCEAFKBAgBEAFaAggAagIIAXICCAF6AggCiAEBkgECEAGaAQQYASAAogECEADiAQIIALIBBxgDIAAqATHCAQIgAdgBAQ&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1731356418708