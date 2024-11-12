Zimbabwe: CCC Leader Timba, Colleagues' Judgement Postponed After Magistrate Did Not Show Up

12 November 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

Citizens Coalition for Change interim leader Jameson Timba and 68 opposition supporters will now know their fate on Friday after the judgement was postponed.

The group is accused of participating in an unlawful gathering and has been languishing in jail since their arrest in June this year.

Judgement was expected on Tuesday after the activists went through a full trial but the presiding magistrate Collet Ncube did not show up.

His colleague Donald Ndirowei then postponed the hearing to Friday without giving reasons for Ncube's failure to attend court.

Initially, there were 80 suspects in the case.

However, 12 suspects including Timba's son Sean were discharged at the close of State's case.

The entire group was acquitted on the charge of disorderly conduct.

