Zimbabwe: Judgment in Timba Case Postponed

The judgment in the trial of CCC administrator Jameson Timba and 65 others on charges of participating in an unlawful gathering was yesterday postponed to Friday owing to the unavailability of the presiding magistrate Mr Collet Ncube.

Prosecutor Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti alleges that on June 16 at around 2pm, police received information that there was an unsanctioned gathering at Timba's Harare home. It is alleged that the purpose of the meeting was to plan the staging of unlawful demonstrations in the capital city.

Police went to the house where they heard a lot of noise and later saw a large gathering of people.

Reinforcements were called in when the suspects became riotous and threw stones at a police vehicle, which was slightly damaged in the process.

Police had to use tear smoke to control the crowd and eventually arrested the group.