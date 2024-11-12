Liberia: Struggling Watanga Coach Vows to Win LFA First Division

Monrovia — Watanga Coach Cooper Sannah has vowed to win the 2024-2025 Liberian First Division, despite his team's slow start to the season.

Sannah made the bold assertion following Watanga's first win in six matches, a 3-0 victory over LPRC Oilers in the League Cup over the weekend.

"If Watanga doesn't win the league at the end of the season, don't ever call me Cooper Sannah. Take it to the bank; today is the 10th," Sannah declared in an interview with journalist Fatumata Barry.

Watanga, the defending champions of the First Division, have not won a league match since the season commenced. They have lost three of their first five league matches, drawing two.

Sannah has since come under heavy criticism for his assertion, with many football pundits and journalists describing it as comical and unprofessional.

He is on record for criticizing former Lone Star Head Coach Ansu Keita, alleging at a post-match conference following the defeat to South Africa that Keita was unresponsive to advice.

As Deputy Coach, Sannah claimed he advised Keita on numerous occasions that 70 percent of the national team should consist of local players, but his boss didn't heed his suggestions.

He currently serves as Deputy to interim Head Coach Thomas Kojo. By Liberian standards, Sannah is considered a top-notch coach, having won three league titles in the last seven seasons.